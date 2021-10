EGX 2021 once again proved to be a gold mine for indie game creativity. We take a look at 12 of our favourites from the show floor. While most of the bigger publishers declined to attend EGX 2021, the Rezzed zone and Leftfield Collection were once again a highlight of the gaming expo. Packed with the unbridled creativity and innovation that indie games are known for, there was something for everyone in these zones. Whether you wanted retro inspired racers, emotional narrative adventures or experimental, bleeding-edge game design, you could find all of that and a whole lot more in the EGX 2021 Rezzed Zone and Leftfield collection. It’s where Greg Hicks and I spent most of our time at the event and we’ve decided to round up a dozen of out favourite indie games from EGX 2021. Without further ado, here’s 12 exciting indie games from EGX 2021 to keep your eye on…

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO