CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

IMF Sends Out Warning – Afghanistan’s Economic Slump Will Impact Neighbours

By admin
bulletin-news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Monetary Fund has warned that Afghanistan’s economic difficulties might drive a refugee crisis affecting neighboring nations, Turkey, and Europe. According to the fund, the economy would decline by up to 30% this year, putting millions of people in poverty and causing a humanitarian disaster. Afghanistan’s neighbors, according...

www.bulletin-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

IMF warns Afghanistan's economic slump will impact neighbours

Afghanistan's economic woes could fuel a refugee crisis impacting neighbouring countries, Turkey and Europe, the International Monetary Fund has said. The economy will contract by up to 30% this year - which could push millions into poverty and cause a humanitarian crisis, the fund warned. The IMF said Afghanistan's neighbours...
AFGHANISTAN
CNBC

Afghanistan's economy could shrink by 30% following Taliban takeover, IMF says

Afghanistan's gross domestic product could see a contraction of up to 30% following the Taliban takeover, the IMF said in its latest regional economic report. "These shocks could cause a 20–30 percent output contraction, with falling imports, a depreciating Afghani, and accelerating inflation," the report said. Jihad Azour, director of...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Economic collapse of Afghanistan likely to further refugee crisis, says IMF

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 19 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said that Afghanistan's economy is set to contract up to 30 per cent this year and it is likely to further fuel a refugee crisis that will impact neighbours, Turkey and Europe, a media report said. The IMF...
WORLD
WDEZ 101.9 FM

China urges World Bank, IMF to help Afghanistan

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday to resume financing support to cash-strapped Afghanistan for reconstruction. The Taliban takeover in August saw billions of dollars in central bank assets frozen and international financial institutions suspend access to funds,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Economy#International Finance#Central Asian#Oecd#G20
AFP

Iran urges Taliban to adopt 'friendly' approach at regional meet

Iran's foreign minister called on the Taliban to adopt a "friendly" approach, during a meeting Wednesday of Afghanistan's six neighbouring countries to determine a "roadmap" following the Islamists' takeover of Kabul. The meeting, two months after the Islamist extremists swept to power in Kabul, brought the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to Tehran, while their Chinese and Russian counterparts joined via video-link. "It is essential that the Taliban adopts a friendly approach towards its neighbours and takes the necessary measures to assure them that there is no threat to their neighbours from Afghanistan," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said. "I hope that we can paint a clearer picture of the realities of Afghanistan, and the expectations of the neighbouring countries most affected by the developments in that country, and develop a roadmap."
MIDDLE EAST
Jacksonville Journal Courier

IMF sees economic growth with higher inflation for Mideast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Middle East is expected to see significant economic growth this year, but also soaring inflation and food prices, as coronavirus vaccines are unevenly rolled out across the region, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday. The lender's new report projects the region's economies will...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
International Business Times

Social Unrest Threatens Mideast Economic Recovery: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa is on track for a recovery, but rising social unrest is threatening the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Hamid Karzai warns Pakistan against interfering in Afghanistan's affairs

Washington [US], October 18 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai said that Pakistan should not interfere in Kabul's internal affairs by encouraging terrorism or extremism rather Islamabad should establish relations with the country through "civil principles and principles of international relations."During an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Saturday, Karzai said, "My message to Pakistan, our brotherly country, is that they should not try to represent Afghanistan."Stressing that Islamabad should not try to maintain its relations with Afghanistan through interference, the "encouragement of extremism and terrorism" or by force, Karzai said that rather Pakistan should establish relations with Afghanistan through "civil principles and principles of international relations.
WORLD
dallassun.com

No plans for US to unfreeze $9.5bln of Afghanistan's financial reserves: IMF

Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that there are no plans for the United States to unfreeze estimated USD 9.5 billion of Afghanistan's financial reserves, Sputnik reported. "At the moment, we do not have any further updates to provide on Afghanistan," the IMF spokesperson...
U.S. POLITICS
ihsmarkit.com

How large is the regional economic impact of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan?

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan impacts the economies of that country's neighbors…Pakistan, Tajikistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and India. For most of these economies, the primary transmission of economic stress will be a loss of exports to Afghanistan. The Taliban lacks access to hard currency with which to pay for its imports.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Pakistan, China urge world to send humanitarian aid to Kabul

In a rare joint appeal, the leaders of Pakistan and China on Tuesday urged the international community to swiftly send humanitarian and economic aid to Afghanistan where people are facing food and medicine shortages in the shadow of winter. A government statement said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Afghanistan by phone, saying afterward that people there need international help “to alleviate their suffering, prevent instability" and rebuild after the United States withdrew and the Taliban seized power in August. The latest development came a day after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Anger over men-only foreign delegations to meet Taliban

Global powers and aid groups that have loudly demanded an inclusive Afghanistan under the Taliban are now facing criticism for sending all-male delegations to Kabul to meet the hardline Islamists. But several acknowledged holding at least one meeting with the hardline Islamists that included no women.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Parents sell Afghan baby girl for $500 to feed the rest of her starving siblings: Daughter was given to a stranger 'who wants her to marry his son' - as country faces total collapse

Starving Afghan families are selling their children in a desperate bid for money after the Taliban takeover put an end to the foreign funds that propped up the fragile economy, leaving it on the brink of collapse. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye travelled to a village outside of Herat, in the...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy