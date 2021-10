You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. A report released recently by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has warned that the earth is likely to breach the threshold of the crucial 1.5℃ warming limit in the early years of 2030s. The continuing use of fossil fuels and the unhindered emission of greenhouse gases has created a climate catastrophe of unprecedented proportions in the history of mankind. Global governments, think tanks and key climate advocacy groups have realized that the looming climate crisis is not merely an ecological problem but can have disastrous ramifications for the economic growth and development of countries around the world. Realizing the gravity of the situation, emerging economies such as India are already making a concerted effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the risk of unforeseen climate events like extreme heatwaves, heavy rainfall, floods and droughts.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO