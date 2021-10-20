CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors

By DANICA KIRKA, NICK PERRY - Associated Press
Derrick
 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Britain agreed to a trade deal with New Zealand on Wednesday, eliminating tariffs on a wide range...

www.thederrick.com

Related
The Independent

Brexit news: Asia taking UK ‘to the cleaners’ on trade deals, says Labour after New Zealand agreement

Shadow trade secretary Emily Thornberry has accused the government of failing to secure trade deals “that deliver for Britain”, telling the Commons ministers are allowing the Asia-Pacific region to “take the UK to the cleaners”.In a question to trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Ms Thornberry said the newly announced UK-New Zealand free trade agreement (FTA) “failed on every count” to deliver benefits at home compared with those secured abroad. “There is a real problem that this is now the third Asia-Pacific agreement in a row - Japan, Australia and now New Zealand - where more than 80 per cent of...
WORLD
wlsam.com

New Zealand and the United Kingdom reach free trade deal

The United Kingdom and New Zealand have struck a free trade agreement that will reduce tariffs on bulldozers, wine, buses and clothing. The draft deal, which follows 16 months of negotiations, is the latest to be brokered by the United Kingdom after its departure from the European Union. The agreement...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Furious farmers slam Boris Johnson's new trade deal with New Zealand as they warn it will have 'huge downsides' for UK agriculture and could put British farms out of business

British farmers have slammed Boris Johnson's new trade deal with New Zealand as they warned cheap meat imports could force UK farms to close. Mr Johnson and his counterpart Jacinda Ardern announced the pact last night, with the Government insisting the agreement will cut red tape for businesses and end tariffs on exports.
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

Britain, New Zealand Agree Trade Deal, Including Haka Clause

Britain and New Zealand have unveiled a comprehensive free trade deal, including a commitment aimed at preventing the revered Maori cultural tradition of the haka, famously performed by the All Blacks, from being misused. The in-principle deal was sealed in a video call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and...
AUSTRALIA
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Boris Johnson
Telegraph

New Zealand trade deal 'another nail in the coffin' of UK mussels industry

The New Zealand trade deal is another “nail in the coffin” of British mussels farmers, who have warned they face being forced out of business by a combination of cheap imports and Brexit. Boris Johnson’s decision to slash tariffs on New Zealand mussels from up to 20 percent to zero...
WORLD
Taylor Daily Press

UK signs free trade agreement with New Zealand | Abroad

After Australia and Japan, the United Kingdom signed a free trade agreement with New Zealand. London wants to strengthen its trade relations in the Indo-Pacific region and try to join the Trans-Pacific Free Trade Agreement. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern made the deal...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

PM Ardern: New Zealand secures “historic” free trade deal with Britain

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday, the South Island Pacific nation has clinched a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom. Key details (via Xinhua News Agency) “The FTA will see a boost of almost 1 billion NZ dollars (720 million US dollars) to New...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

New Zealand trade deal is ‘disgrace’, says UK government climate adviser

The UK’s post-Brexit trade deal with New Zealand is a “disgrace” that will undercut farmers by shipping in meat produced to lower welfare and environmental standards, a senior government climate adviser has said.Boris Johnson’s government claimed the agreement-in-principle struck earlier this week would boost trade by ending tariffs and cut red tape for British businesses.But Lord Deben – chair of the independent Climate Change Committee (CCC) which advises the government – said the deal put both British farmers and consumers at risk.“The New Zealand trade deal is a disgrace,” the former Tory agriculture minister told a farming conference event.Lord Debden...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

British scientists ‘frozen out’ of EU research due to Brexit row, MPs warn

A delay in the UK’s participation in EU research programmes because of a row about the Brexit deal is beginning to hurt British science, MPs have warned.A report by the European Scrutiny Committee said UK academic institutions are being “frozen out” of key projects on the continent while London and Brussels continue to argue about Northern Ireland.In December, the EU provisionally agreed to the UK participating in its new research and space programmes, including the flagship Horizon Europe fund and the Copernicus Earth observation project.However, final approval from Brussels is tied to the outcome of Northern Ireland protocol negotiations, according to...
SCIENCE
Reuters

HSBC hires Sarah Wiggins to head UK investment banking push

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has appointed Sarah Wiggins as vice chair, global banking in London, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday. Wiggins will join the bank at the end of the first quarter of 2022 from law firm Linklaters and will be responsible for helping to build HSBC's investment banking business in its home market of Britain, the memo said.
BUSINESS
The Independent

New Zealand expands vaccine mandate to 40% of all workers

New Zealand's government said Tuesday it will expand a vaccine mandate to include thousands of workers who have close contact with their customers — including employees at restaurants, bars, gyms and hair salons.The changes will mean that about 40% of all New Zealand workers will need to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs, up from about 15% previously.Speaking with reporters, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she didn’t believe the new rules were an overreach of government power.“This requirement means staff and customers are treated equally and it will play a big part in helping...
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of ‘managing down expectations’ ahead of critical climate summit

Labour has accused Boris Johnson of “managing down expectations” ahead of the crucial Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow after the prime minister said negotiations to reduce global emissions “might go wrong”.Previously referring to the summit as a “turning point for the world”, the prime minister has conceded it is now “touch and go” whether Cop26 would achieve its aim of agreeing the emissions cuts for 2030 – a crucial step towards the goal of achieving net-zero emissions worldwide by 2050.Speaking at a special press conference for children at No 10, the prime minister said it was “very, very far from...
U.K.
AFP

UK to unveil budget as government eyes recovery

Britain unveils its latest budget Wednesday, looking to fix the public finances after emergency pandemic support sent debt rocketing. While attempting to bring down the deficit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is set also to confirm multi-billion-pound funding projects aimed at driving long-term recovery and reducing pressure on the state-run health service. Finance minister Rishi Sunak delivers his tax and spending plans in parliament from around 1130 GMT, grappling not just with the pandemic but with problems associated with Brexit. "Today's budget begins the work of preparing for a new economy post-Covid," he is set to say, according to excerpts of his speech released by the finance ministry.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Covid news - live: Get ready for plan B now, scientists urge as hospital admissions in England at 8-month high

Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS and transport funding prioritised in pre-Budget announcements topping £30bn

The NHS and transport upgrades look set to be the big winners in announcements made by Rishi Sunak ahead of his second Budget of the year on Wednesday.Mr Sunak said his address to the Commons would focus on “looking to the future and building a stronger economy for the British people”.Mr Sunak’s previous budgets in March 2021 and 2020 had been heavily focused on supporting the country through the coronavirus pandemic.But now the Chancellor is keen to focus on rebuilding, including by committing £6 billion to help the NHS clear its backlog and digitising the health service for the future.Skills,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Amazon strikes deal with UK spy agencies to host classified material

Britain’s spy agencies have struck a deal with Amazon that would see the company’s cloud computing host classified material, it has been reported. The agreement aims to improve the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in espionage, according to the Financial Times. The deal was reportedly spearheaded by GCHQ, the UK’s intelligence, cyber and security agency.The high-security cloud system is also planned to be used by M15, M16 and government departments taking part in joint operations, according to the Financial Times. Data will reportedly be held in the UK as part of the deal with Amazon Web Services...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK lawmaker faces suspension for breaching lobbying rules

Britain’s parliamentary standards watchdog said Tuesday that a Conservative lawmaker should be suspended from the House of Commons for breaking lobbying rules.Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone said Owen Paterson lobbied the government in 2016 and 2017 on behalf of two companies that were paying him — the clinical diagnostics company Randox and the meat-processing firm Lynn’s Country Foods.The Commons Standards Committee said Paterson’s actions were an “egregious case of paid advocacy” and had “brought the House into disrepute.” It recommended that he be suspended from the House of Commons for 30 sitting days. Lawmakers will vote on whether...
U.K.

