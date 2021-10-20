UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors

New Zealand's government said Tuesday it will expand a vaccine mandate to include thousands of workers who have close contact with their customers — including employees at restaurants, bars, gyms and hair salons.The changes will mean that about 40% of all New Zealand workers will need to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs, up from about 15% previously.Speaking with reporters, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she didn’t believe the new rules were an overreach of government power.“This requirement means staff and customers are treated equally and it will play a big part in helping...

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO