Timothée Chalamet Outs Zendaya's Celeb Crush During Their BFF Test, and Yes, It's Who You Think It Is

No, it wasn’t pure imagination. The first official set photos of Timothée Chalamet as young Willy Wonka went viral over the weekend, rightfully earning comparisons to Gonzo in A Muppet Christmas Carol. Some will question the necessity of a chocolatier’s being attractive; all we know is Gene Wilder set the precedent. Wonka, the prequel musical directed by Paul King, is currently filming its gritty origin story in the seaside town of Lyme Regis, United Kingdom, where Art Doherty, @_ARTSARTSARTS on Twitter, is reporting live for fellow stans. The 21-year-old (who uses any pronoun) inadvertently became a Warner Bros. “leak” on Tuesday, iconically tweeting, “theydies and gentlethems, without further ado, the main event … THEE timothée chalamet on my doorstep recording a musical number for wonka!” along with the first official (unofficial) glimpse of the film. And, no, it wasn’t an emotionally stirring rendition of “Pure Imagination” or a “Statistics” reprise.
Comments / 0