CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

FDA authorizes Moderna and J&J booster shots, OKs mix and match

By Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xX4m3_0cXWEP5t00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.

The Food and Drug Administration’s decisions mark a big step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign, which began with extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine last month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also consult an expert panel later this week before finalizing its own official recommendations for who should get boosters and when.

“The available data suggest waning immunity in some populations who are fully vaccinated,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “The availability of these authorized boosters is important for continued protection against COVID-19 disease.”

She applauded the decision saying it was evidence the country was “proactively fighting against the pandemic,” adding that the vaccine continues to be the safest and most effective way to prevent COVID-19, as well as subsequent hospitalizations and death.

Are you fully vaccinated if you haven’t gotten a booster shot?

The latest moves would expand by tens of millions the number of Americans eligible for boosters and formally allow “mixing and matching” of shots — making it simpler to get another dose, especially for people who had a side effect from one brand but still want the proven protection of vaccination.

“The amendments to the emergency use authorizations to include a single booster dose in eligible populations are based on the available data and information and follows the input from the members of our advisory committee who were supportive of the use of a booster dose of these vaccines in eligible populations,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Specifically, the FDA authorized a third Moderna shot for seniors and others at high risk from COVID-19 because of their health problems, jobs or living conditions — six months after their last shot. One big change: Moderna’s booster will be half the dose that’s used for the first two shots, based on company data showing that was plenty to rev up immunity again.

For J&J’s single-shot vaccine, the FDA said all U.S. recipients should get a second dose at least two months following their initial vaccination.

The FDA rulings differ because the vaccines are made differently, with different dosing schedules — and the J&J vaccine has consistently shown a lower level of effectiveness than either of the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Taking Your Medication This Way Could Be Deadly, FDA Says

When taking a new medication, it's hard not to worry about the potential side effects. After all, even after reading the list of potential complications that accompany your medication, you can't predict exactly how introducing a new medicine into your routine will affect you personally. However, the U.S. Food &...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Concord News Journal

Contra Costa residents who received Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine can now consider booster shot

Contra Costa County, California – Anyone in Contra Costa who has received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is now eligible for a booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) discovered that booster doses of all available COVID-19 vaccines, increase protection against infection and severe illness, including the delta variant.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#J J#Nexstar#Americans
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Check your onions again: FDA announces more recalls

(WEHT) – Earlier this week, the CDC announced that fresh whole onions were the cause of a salmonella outbreak that traced to 37 states across the U.S. The company imported the onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed them to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States. ProSource said the possibly tainted onions were last […]
FOOD SAFETY
Missouri Independent

FDA panel recommends authorizing Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5 to 11

WASHINGTON — A federal vaccine advisory panel on Tuesday recommended authorizing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a decision that means as soon as next week everyone in the U.S. over age 5 is expected to be eligible for a shot. The vote by the Food & Drug Administration panel, with 17 […] The post FDA panel recommends authorizing Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5 to 11 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
HEALTH
CNN

Biden administration boosting at-home Covid testing efforts

(CNN) — The Biden administration is taking steps to boost access to over-the-counter Covid-19 testing, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday. That includes a $70 million investment from the National Institutes of Health via the Covid relief package passed earlier this year to bring more tests onto the market by identifying and encouraging new manufacturers.
POTUS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2K+
Followers
906
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy