IP Telephony Market COVID 19 Impact & In-Depth Analysis till 2027 including key players – Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya Inc., NEC Corporation

A capacitor plays an important role in majority of electronic devices and it is used to store an electrical charge. The capacitors are of different types such as film capacitors, ceramic capacitors and electrolytic capacitors based on their performance and application requirements. The growing usage of film based capacitors in automotive industry for ensuring stable operations is driving the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2028. High capacitance and enhanced ability to tackle heavy charge and discharge cycles are some of the features that are boosting the demand for polarized electric capacitor across geographies.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO