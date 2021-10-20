CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado Gov announces new state park in western mountains

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

DENVER (AP) — A private ranch with ponds, springs and rare wetland plants in Colorado’s western mountains will be part of a new state park, Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday.

Joined by state and federal parks officials, Polis announced the 488-acre ranch near Sweetwater Lake in a northwestern county which borders Utah, will become part of the White River National Forest. The ranch land near the Flat Tops mountain range was acquired in the federal park service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund purchase on Aug. 31.

The area was among the federal program’s top priority purchases to increase public recreation and protect the area’s wildlife, cultural and scenic values, the governor’s office said in a statement.

In an effort to increase the area’s public recreation, a new boat launch will be available next June. The state also plans to consult with the public and develop a long-term plan to expand and manage recreational activities while preserving the undeveloped nature of the property, Polis said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

West Virginia snowplow crews preparing for winter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Halloween is still days away, but the West Virginia Division of Highways is thinking ahead to keep drivers safe in snow and ice this winter. Drivers in the division’s District 1 just finished “dry runs” for winter snowplow routes. “We want to make sure that our...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

627K+
Followers
336K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy