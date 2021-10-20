North Carolina man charged after woman found dead in home

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged after deputies found a woman dead inside a home, a sheriff’s office said.

The Davie County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a location on Tuesday after being told someone had been shot, WGHP reported. Inside the home, the deputies found the body of Tiffany Dawn Robertson, 29, of Mocksville, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the caller, Jonathan Edward Myers, 30, of Mocksville, was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter. Myers is in the county jail on a $225,000, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing.