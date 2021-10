Leeds United will be aiming to secure their first victory over Arsenal in 18 years when they travel to the Emirates tonight in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won just once in the Premier League so far this campaign and face an Arsenal side who looked impressive in their 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Friday. The Gunners reached this stage thanks to a 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in the previous round while Leeds needed penalties to defeat Championship side Fulham. Leeds last enjoyed victory against Arsenal in May 2003 and have...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO