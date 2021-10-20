CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla reports record net income and profits in Q3

Cover picture for the articleTesla broke a slew of its own records according to its third-quarter earnings report released Wednesday, including best-ever net income, gross profit, vehicle production, and deliveries. The world's largest electric auto maker's revenue grew 57% year-over-year, hitting a new high of $13.76 billion for the quarter. Tesla also reported...

MarketWatch

General Dynamics tops profit expectations but revenue misses

General Dynamics Corp. reported third-quarter profit that rose above expectations but revenue that missed, as the aerospace and defense contractor's technologies, combat and aerospace business segments missed expectations while marine systems beat. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income edged up to $860 million, or $3.07 a share, from $834 million, or $2.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.98. Revenue grew 1.5% to $9.57 billion, but was below the FactSet consensus of $9.85 billion. Among business segments, Aerospace revenue rose 4.6% to $2.07 billion but missed the FactSet consensus of $2.14 billion; Technologies revenue fell 4.0% to $3.12 billion to miss expectations of $3.34 billion; Combat Systems revenue declined 3.1% to $1.75 billion, below expectations of $1.81 billion; and Marine Systems revenue rose 9.6% to $2.64 billion, to beat expectations of $2.58 billion. The stock has run up 37.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.8%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Google ads gain fuels profit for parent company Alphabet

A continued rebound in digital ad spending at Google drove its parent company's profit up 68% in the third quarter. Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc. said Tuesday that it earned $18.94 billion, or $27.99 per share, in the July-September period. Revenue rose 41% to $65.12 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
financemagnates.com

CME Group Sees 125% Rise in Q3 Net Income

CME Group (Nasdaq: CME), the operator of one of the largest US derivatives exchanges, published its financials for the third quarter of 2021. The company generated revenue of $1.1 billion and an operating income of $614 million. The quarterly revenue of the US company jumped by 10 percent, while the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Russia's Novatek says Q3 net income rises to $1.6 billion

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s top producer of liquefied natural gas, Novatek, said on Wednesday that its third-quarter net income had jumped to almost 113 billion roubles ($1.61 billion) from 13 billion roubles in the same quarter a year ago, thanks to rising oil and gas prices. The company also said...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Texas State
California State
FOXBusiness

GM shares dip as profits fall

DETROIT — High prices for trucks and SUVs helped General Motors post a $2.4 billion third-quarter profit despite factory closures due to a shortage of computer chips and other parts. But the profit was 40% lower than the $4 billion GM made during the same period last year as sales...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Stock futures give up gains ahead of major earnings reports

U.S. equity futures turned lower ahead of some heavyweight corporate earnings releases. The major futures indexes indicate a loss of 0.1%, the day after the S&P 500 reached its second new high in two days. General Motors, Ford Motor, Boeing and Coca-Cola were due to report Wednesday. Apple and Amazon...
STOCKS
Robb Report

SpaceX Is Expected to Become Even More Valuable Than Tesla, According to Morgan Stanley

Despite news of Tesla’s $1 trillion valuation, another of Elon Musk’s businesses is expected to grow even larger in the coming years. SpaceX, which has made news recently with its Inspiration4 and Crew-2 missions, is expected to become the long-term darling of investors. “From our investor conversations, the sentiment on SpaceX has increased substantially along with the company’s valuation in the private market,” Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote recently in a report. “The majority of our clients (by survey and client discussions) believe SpaceX could ultimately command a higher valuation and significance than even Tesla.” While Tesla gained headlines Monday for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inside Indiana Business

Q3 Profit Hits New Record for Horizon Bank

MICHIGAN CITY - Michigan City-based Horizon Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: HBNC) is reporting record third quarter net income of $23.1 million, up from $20.3 million during the same period a year ago. Chief Executive Officer Craig Dwight says the banking company is well positioned for "more significant loan growth" in the markets it serves.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Detroit Free Press

Ford Motor Co. reports $1.8B net income in Q3, will restore dividend in Q4

Ford Motor Co. reported $1.8 billion net income Wednesday for the third quarter of the year, down $0.6 billion from the same quarter last year. Ford is "competing like a challenger," John Lawler, the automaker's chief financial officer, told reporters Wednesday. Ford earnings in the quarter before interest and taxes...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Arhaus sets IPO terms as profitable home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.4 billion

Arhaus Inc. has set the terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.38 billion. The company could raise up to $219.4 million, as it is offering 12.9 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders are offering 10.0 million shares in the IPO, as they look to raise up to $170.0 million. The company expects to have a total of 140.06 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 57.34 million Class A shares and 82.72 million Class B shares. The Class A shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARHS." BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $16.2 million on revenue of $355.4 million during the six months ended June 30, after income of $10.7 million on revenue of $224.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

UBS surprises with 9% rise in Q3 net profit

ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS posted a 9% rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as continued trading helped the world’s largest wealth manager to its best quarterly profit since 2015. Its third-quarter net profit of $2.279 billion easily surpassed a median estimate of $1.596 billion from a poll of 23...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
iheartoswego.com

NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Q3/2021 Net Income and Approves Dividend

NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $37.4 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share. Net income increased $2.3 million from the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to changes in the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on expected credit losses. The third quarter 2020 provision for loan losses was $3.3 million compared to the third quarter 2021 provision release of $3.3 million. Net income decreased $2.9 million from the previous quarter primarily due to a lower net benefit from provision for loan losses and slightly higher noninterest expense, partly offset by higher noninterest income.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AFP

Tesla tops $1 tn in market value as Hertz deal fuels latest surge

Tesla became the latest US tech giant to hit $1 trillion in market value Monday as investors cheered a large order from Hertz and shrugged off criticism from a US auto safety official. Shares of Elon Musk's company finished at $1,024.86, up 12.7 percent and topping $1 trillion for the first time. "Wild $T1mes!" Musk said on Twitter. The surge followed an announcement from rental car giant Hertz of an order to buy 100,000 autos from Tesla by the end of 2022 in the latest embrace of electric car technology by a mainstream auto player.
ECONOMY
KREX

Tesla’s market value tops $1T after Hertz orders 100K cars

DETROIT (AP) — Hertz announced Monday that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of the nation’s increasing commitment to EV technology. The news of the deal triggered a rally in Tesla’s stock, driving the carmaker’s market value over the […]
BUSINESS

