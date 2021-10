MIAMI (CBSMiami) — This week’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee is hard hitting safety Alfonzo Allen from Miami Central High school. Allen is all business on and off the field and always ready to put in the work. That’s because when you play at Miami Central High, there’s nothing fancy, just old school football for one the state’s premier programs. It is where Alfonzo Allen is honing his skills before he goes off to play at Arizona State. “It’s real old school. Our weight room is real old school too. We got that iron weight to really get that muscle going....

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO