The lawyer who won $8.4 million Oct. 21 for a Colorado electrician hurt on the job has a talent for keeping the jury interested. Kurt Zaner of Zaner Harden Law in Denver was a stage actor in Los Angeles before he went to law school at the University of Florida. And before that, he learned about being a trial lawyer from watching television. “People’s exposure to the law is TV shows,” Zaner told Law.com Monday. “I mimic a lot of my TV lawyer heroes.”

TV SHOWS ・ 18 HOURS AGO