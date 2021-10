With Democrats controlling Congress and the White House, Americans expect Democrats to deliver on just immigration policies, Senator Harry Reid argues in a recent piece in The Hill. The former Senate Majority Leader notes that his 2010 reelection proved that Democrats can fight and win on immigration. In that race, he took on a rabidly anti-immigrant Tea Party candidate and won handily on the strength of a multi-racial majority who rejected appeals to racism and division. Today, Senator Reid put out a statement urging Democrats to “keep plowing forward, as the voting public will not take ‘no’ for an answer on immigration,” even signaling the potential catastrophic results that could occur for Democrats in 2022 if voters don’t see progress on immigration.

