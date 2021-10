With the college basketball season just around the corner, the hype is building for the Huskies, who have recently been placed at No. 24 in the AP Preseason Top 25. They are projected to finish second in the Big East Conference only to powerhouse Villanova, and have two Big East Preseason Second Team members in RJ Cole and Tyrese Martin. Furthermore, the team boasts the ninth best recruiting class in the nation. This team is loaded with talent despite losing NBA lottery pick James Bouknight. Without their former top scoring option, there is plenty of room for players to break out into stardom. But which ones will? Our team of writers have their takes:

