Quez Watkins channels the mindset of an NBA legend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe Flacco, we hardly knew you. The Philadelphia Eagles traded the veteran quarterback to the New York Jets on Monday. The Birds are receiving a conditional 6th-round pick for the 36-year-old. Trade: Eagles have acquired a 2022 conditional 6th-round draft pick from the Jets in exchange for QB Joe Flacco. pic.twitter.com/itaZKknECl — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 25, 2021 Flacco signed with the Eagles in the offseason to serve as the backup to Jalen Hurts but never played a regular-season snap in midnight green. He now returns to the Jets, where he started four games in 2020. With Jets’ rookie quarterback Zach Wilson out for a few weeks, Flacco may just start again for the Jets. Before the trade broke, the Eagles claimed former Miami Dolphins quarterback Reid Sinnett off waivers. The #Eagles claimed former #Dolphins QB Reid Sinnett, per the wire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2021 With Flacco out of the picture, Gardner Minshew should step into the backup role behind Hurts for the 2-5 Eagles. In Week 13, the Birds face Flacco and the Jets in North Jersey. But first, the Eagles look to take care of business against the winless Detroit Lions on the road Sunday.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO