Four Hours at the Capitol, review: a vivid account of the day the police were scared for their lives

By Anita Singh,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the narratives accompanying the invasion of the Capitol on January 6 was that the police didn’t do much to stop it. Mobile phone footage showed officers calmly talking to the protesters. The insurrectionists encountered little resistance as they stormed the building. The police’s fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt appeared...

Law.com

Capitol Police Officer Indicted for Obstruction in Capitol Riot Case

Veteran Capitol police officer Michael Riley is facing two counts of obstruction of justice. He allegedly messaged a man accused of storming the Capitol telling him to take down posts that implicated the man in the unrest. Riley appeared in court on Friday and was released. A veteran U.S. Capitol...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
easyreadernews.com

“Four Hours at the Capitol” – An eternity [MOVIE REVIEW]

You will experience very few more visceral and terrifying experiences than living through the January 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington DC incited by Donald Trump’s speech to his followers encouraging them to rebel against what he deemed was a stolen election. He urged his followers, his “patriots,” to Stop the Steal going on at that very moment in Congress as the legislators in both the Senate and House of Representatives were set to certify the election, one in which the popular vote wasn’t even close (81,268,924 for Biden; 74,216,154 for Trump). Biden’s margin over Trump almost equaled the entire population (not voting population but entire population) of the 9 smallest states.
U.S. POLITICS
Ruben Gallego
Primetimer

HBO's powerful Four Hours at the Capitol is also flawed for its "both sides" presentation of the U.S. Capitol Takeover

Jamie Roberts' documentary on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol takeover "presents a tick-tock of the events of the day, complete with so much harrowing footage that it’s hard to watch," says Daniel D'Addario. "...The imagery of destruction and assault is powerful on its own terms; it’s in building the story of the participants’ motives and actions that Four Hours at the Capitol falters, making what could have been a definitive document into a deeply flawed one." The problem, says D'Addario, is allowing the insurrectionists and Trump's supporters to have a prominent voice in the documentary. "It’s hard to imagine the right way to treat footage like this: It is not Roberts’ responsibility, necessarily, to insert himself into the documentary and assert directly that this is inaccurate," says D'Addario. "And many viewers will understand that though what they’re seeing in the moment is not literally violent, the footage that comes later is undeniable. We see how close Congress came to facing a violent mob, Senators and Representatives donning gas masks, and the sheer manpower of the mob, constantly sending forward 'fresh people' to face down an outmanned police force. In its structure and in the pain and emotion that Roberts elicits from interview subjects, Four Hours is a real achievement. What’s most frustrating, then, is that studded throughout are denialist claims that serve no useful dramatic or informational point. We know that the events of the day are being minimized constantly, from living in the world. This documentary undercuts its genuinely startling element — the gathering and structuring of so much inside footage — with statements that are either purposefully dissembling or reflecting a deluded worldview. Both of these impulses will be intimately familiar to a viewer who watches the news; one who doesn’t might have benefited from a project that played things a little more straight, taking both sides of the story but using tactics more direct than ironic counterpoint to address the one that doesn’t have truth on its side."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Winchester Star

Capitol insurrectionist gets 45 days

Arms raised in victory, insurrectionist and Winchester resident Edward Eugene Hemenway II stood atop a U.S. military vehicle outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 rebellion. A smiling Hemenway had just spent 17 minutes inside the Capitol with a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The mob stormed...
WINCHESTER, VA
capitalsoup.com

Capitol Police to hold Trunk or Treat event at Florida Capitol

The public is invited to a free “trunk or treat” event hosted by Capitol Police at the Capitol Complex in downtown Tallahassee. In addition to trunk or treat, there will be food trucks, face painting, Capitol Police vehicles, music, a bounce house and more. A number of state and local...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
