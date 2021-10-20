Four Hours at the Capitol, review: a vivid account of the day the police were scared for their lives

Jamie Roberts' documentary on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol takeover "presents a tick-tock of the events of the day, complete with so much harrowing footage that it’s hard to watch," says Daniel D'Addario. "...The imagery of destruction and assault is powerful on its own terms; it’s in building the story of the participants’ motives and actions that Four Hours at the Capitol falters, making what could have been a definitive document into a deeply flawed one." The problem, says D'Addario, is allowing the insurrectionists and Trump's supporters to have a prominent voice in the documentary. "It’s hard to imagine the right way to treat footage like this: It is not Roberts’ responsibility, necessarily, to insert himself into the documentary and assert directly that this is inaccurate," says D'Addario. "And many viewers will understand that though what they’re seeing in the moment is not literally violent, the footage that comes later is undeniable. We see how close Congress came to facing a violent mob, Senators and Representatives donning gas masks, and the sheer manpower of the mob, constantly sending forward 'fresh people' to face down an outmanned police force. In its structure and in the pain and emotion that Roberts elicits from interview subjects, Four Hours is a real achievement. What’s most frustrating, then, is that studded throughout are denialist claims that serve no useful dramatic or informational point. We know that the events of the day are being minimized constantly, from living in the world. This documentary undercuts its genuinely startling element — the gathering and structuring of so much inside footage — with statements that are either purposefully dissembling or reflecting a deluded worldview. Both of these impulses will be intimately familiar to a viewer who watches the news; one who doesn’t might have benefited from a project that played things a little more straight, taking both sides of the story but using tactics more direct than ironic counterpoint to address the one that doesn’t have truth on its side."

