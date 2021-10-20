kenneth grant

If you surfed the Michigan fandom portion of Twitter.com at halftime of this game, you may have gotten the impression that this one was close at one point in time. Michigan held just a 10-7 lead at the long break, and though they had dominated the contest up to that point, tactical errors on offense inside the ten yard line and one ugly defensive bust left the 'Cats within striking distance at halftime. And Michigan Twitter, of course, had a very calm 20 minute break. The Wolverines came out of the half and marched down the field, scoring a TD, followed by a missed Northwestern FG. Two drives later, a Hassan Haskins TD run put Michigan up 24-7 and the game was more or less over. Despite the consternation at halftime, this game was not close.

