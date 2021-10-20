CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

kenneth grant

mgoblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing with the catchup Hellos from the first half of the season, we arrive on the guy I’d given up hope on, because Michigan got in on his charge up the rankings, then Ohio State got in as he kept charging, and I figured it would be rude to get in...

mgoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
247Sports

LSU coaching search: Paul Finebaum names top candidates, including Mel Tucker

LSU's coaching search has begun after the Tigers decided to part ways with coach Ed Orgeron effective after the season. As one of the top programs in the best conference in college football, LSU clearly will not lack great candidates for the job — but one favorite has not emerged so far. ESPN's Paul Finebaum gave his take on some of the possible top names for the job on Tuesday during an appearance on "KJM" with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Kenneth Grant
Person
Archie Collins
theutcecho.com

UT Slapped with Harsh Punishments Following Ole Miss Game

Vol fans will never forget where they were Saturday, Oct. 16 when the Ole Miss Rebels visited Knoxville. This isn’t because Tennessee shocked the nation by defeating the then No. 13 Rebels. No, something else happened entirely and, arguably, something more exciting. Pizza boxes, water bottles, beer cans and even...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Daily Item

No shortage of formidable opponents on the back end of Penn State’s schedule

STATE COLLEGE — A loss to Iowa notwithstanding, No. 7 Penn State remains in contention for a shot at the Big Ten East crown. The Nittany Lions are 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference as they head into their mid-season idle week. The first half of the season saw Penn State play three teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 at the time. They’ve been rewarded by ascending 12 spots to their current ranking in the AP poll.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Ravens#Football#Dt Kenneth Grant#Coachnua#Espn#Nr Ovr Nr Dt#Dl#The Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
mgoblog.com

damani dent

And we are now caught up. I had this whole conversation with a guy who follows recruiting really tightly where he was like “We got Damani!” And I was like “For real?” And he was like “Yep, he’s going to announce!” And I was like “Oh wow that’s huge! Is he coming as a safety or a cornerback?” And he was like “At safety, specifically Dax Hill’s position, but he could play anywhere in the secondary!” And I was like “That’s amazing, all glory to Courtney Morgan!” And he went “Actually all glory to George Helow—he’s the dude who recruits Jacksonville and was recruiting Dent to Maryland before.” And I was like wait, what?
COLLEGE SPORTS
mgoblog.com

Michigan 33, Northwestern 7

If you surfed the Michigan fandom portion of Twitter.com at halftime of this game, you may have gotten the impression that this one was close at one point in time. Michigan held just a 10-7 lead at the long break, and though they had dominated the contest up to that point, tactical errors on offense inside the ten yard line and one ugly defensive bust left the 'Cats within striking distance at halftime. And Michigan Twitter, of course, had a very calm 20 minute break. The Wolverines came out of the half and marched down the field, scoring a TD, followed by a missed Northwestern FG. Two drives later, a Hassan Haskins TD run put Michigan up 24-7 and the game was more or less over. Despite the consternation at halftime, this game was not close.
MICHIGAN STATE
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State visitor list for Saturday continues to grow

Following a mid-season bye week, the Ohio State football team was back to business as usual with a dominant win over Indiana. Back in Columbus, Ohio State is now gearing up for a night game against Penn State. The main focus of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff remains on this season, but as is always with Ohio State, recruiting never stops. In case you missed Ohio State making the recruiting headlines Monday, don’t worry as Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy