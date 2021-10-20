KILLER’S HELPER

CASWELL Co., N.C. — Virginia authorities said last week they had arrested a juvenile in the death of Joshua Rone, the Bartlett Yancey football player who was shot and killed Sept. 18 following a fight at a county fair near Danville. According to published reports, the Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Dept....
One of Pop Smoke’s alleged killers is fighting to have his murder charge dropped. Reports state that Corey Walker along with his lawyer Christopher Darden had a court appearance on Friday, Oct.15 to have the charge of murder with the special circumstance that came from burglary and robbery dropped. Darden’s...
The younger surviving brothers may have been forcibly locked in separate rooms. Weeks before they were rescued, Brian Coulter allegedly broke the 10-year-old brother’s jaw. The boy received no treatment or pain medication. New, disturbing details in the case of three siblings left alone with the decomposing corpse of their...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a 27-year-old man’s killer. Tyler Rashard Busby was killed on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Busby was shot and killed at the Nu Vision Detail Center located in the 2800 block of Bessemer Road around 5:00 p.m.
3:07 PM PT -- 10/14 -- Authorities in Kenya say they've caught the person suspected of stabbing Tirop, claiming it was the man who she had been in a relationship with. According to law enforcement, Ibrahim Rotich stabbed Tirop to death and then went into hiding. Officials say Rotich then...
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County man’s death sentence has been overturned into life without parole, court records show. Donald Ketterer, 72, received the reprieve due to new state law barring the death penalty if people are mentally ill at the time of the offense, according to the ruling.
When Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, rushed to open her front door around 1:30 am on Sunday, she thought help had arrived. A call to 911 had been placed moments earlier after she and her ex fiancé, Manuel Omar Burciaga Perea, got into a heated argument over an engagement ring.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that left one man dead in August. Marcus Cason, 48, was shot and killed in the 800 block of Meagher Street in North Memphis. “There are no words to describe the pain in which you feel when you get a call […]
CORDELE, GA – The older sister of Alamo’s accused police killer Damien Ferguson is being held in the Crisp County Detention Center, in the wake of Officer Dylan Harrison’s murder. Harrison was killed Saturday while on his first patrol for the city’s police department. Wednesday evening, the GBI revealed that...
CHICAGO (AP) — John Wayne Gacy was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the Chicago area in the 1970s. Authorities found most of his victims' remains in a crawl space under his suburban Chicago house or buried elsewhere on the property. In 2011, they exhumed the remains of eight victims in the hopes of identifying them through DNA testing. On Monday, authorities identified the third of those eight people as Francis Wayne Alexander, a North Carolina native who moved with his family to New York State as a child and then to Chicago shortly before he disappeared. That left the names of five victims still unknown. Here is a timeline of Gacy’s life and the case:
LOUISIANA – According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 1 a.m. early Tuesday morning. It happened in the 4500 block of Burbank Drive. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call. When the deputies arrived on scene, they found...
According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
According to the court documents, the 19-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to fatally shooting three people. Prosecutors say the shooting occurred after the girl’s stepfather caught the defendant and his stepdaughter ‘in bed together’. Police said the man first shot the stepfather, because he tried to throw him out. He then killed the mother and the 16-year-old girl, because he didn’t want to have any witnesses.
It’s been nearly two weeks since the remains of 22-year-old Gabby Petito were discovered in Grand Teton National Park, but her fiancé, and the main person of interest in her death, Brian Laundrie, is still missing. As the investigation into the YouTuber’s untimely death continues, more and more information is...
Former Washington, D.C, homicide detective Ted Williams joined "Your World" Wednesday to discuss Brian Laundrie's possessions and the human remains that were found in Florida's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Williams said he did not believe the unidentified remains found were likely to be intact. He said, "We … know that...
A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
Ed note: On Sunday, authorities in Illinois announced they had identified the remains of United Airlines Executive Jake Cefolia, who was reported missing in August 2020. According to a press release issued Sunday, Cefolia's remains were found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, Ill., about 25 miles outside of Chicago. Though his cause and manner of death are still under investigation, DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said Cefolia was found hanging by a belt from a tree, adding there were no signs of foul play.
After losing her baby in a miscarriage, a mother was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison. Prosecutors say the mother was in her late teens when she lost her baby just 17 weeks into her pregnancy. Instead of receiving the appropriate help, she found herself being blamed for the miscarriage because an autopsy revealed that there was methamphetamine in the fetus’ system. However, the autopsy did not say that this was the reason for the baby’s death.
Comments / 0