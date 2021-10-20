ANOTHER OFFICIAL LEAVING

BOSTON (CBS) — Just days before the election, Angela Menino, wife of the late Mayor Thomas Menino, endorse Michelle Wu for Mayor. “In Michelle, I see someone like Tommy, who gets to know personally every part and person of our city to provide the city services we need. I’m proud to support her to be the next Mayor of Boston and continue Tommy’s legacy as an urban mechanic who fights for Boston to be a city for everyone,” Menino said. She added that her husband had “a great respect” for Wu when he worked with her at City Hall. “Her grace under pressure and sharp mind to think differently about city services and build trust among city agencies made her stand out. I know my husband would have endorsed her for Mayor as he supported her when she ran for City Council,” Menino said. Thomas Menino was Boston’s longest-serving mayor.

