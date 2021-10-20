CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

ANOTHER OFFICIAL LEAVING

courier-record.com
 8 days ago

TURNOVER ON COUNCIL IN ADVANCE OF ‘22 VOTEBlackstone Town Council has filled one vacant seat but...

www.courier-record.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Licensed Nurse
Alliance Review

Carroll County Commissioners

• Adopted a proclamation recognizing Luanne Riegle for her dedication and commitment to Carroll County and congratulating her on the occasion of her retirement. • Approved the Charter Communications Confidentiality Agreement. • Cason Leggett, Dog Warden, filed his report for Oct. 17-23, showing six dogs impounded, three adopted out, five...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

W.Va. coronavirus vaccination exemption bill signed into law by Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a bill that allows unvaccinated residents the opportunity to decline the coronavirus vaccination and keep their jobs. Under House Bill 335 passed in the recent legislative special session, companies cannot discriminate based on an employee’s vaccination status and employees...
CHARLESTON, WV
Anchorage Daily News

High-ranking Bronson administration official Craig Campbell to leave position

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s director of policy and programs, Craig Campbell, has resigned. The mayor’s office announced Campbell’s resignation Friday. He first served in the administration as chief of staff and then as director of policy and programs. Campbell is also the vice chair of the Alaska Republican Party. Campbell...
State College

Centre County, State College Moving Forward with Health Department Study

Centre County and State College Borough plan to jointly fund a feasibility study that will help determine the need for a state-authorized health department at the county or municipal level. Borough Manager Tom Fountaine said during Monday’s State College council meeting that he expects the contract with Gorenflo Consulting will...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Boston

Wife Of Late Mayor Thomas Menino Endorses Michelle Wu For Mayor Of Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Just days before the election, Angela Menino, wife of the late Mayor Thomas Menino, endorse Michelle Wu for Mayor. “In Michelle, I see someone like Tommy, who gets to know personally every part and person of our city to provide the city services we need. I’m proud to support her to be the next Mayor of Boston and continue Tommy’s legacy as an urban mechanic who fights for Boston to be a city for everyone,” Menino said. She added that her husband had “a great respect” for Wu when he worked with her at City Hall. “Her grace under pressure and sharp mind to think differently about city services and build trust among city agencies made her stand out. I know my husband would have endorsed her for Mayor as he supported her when she ran for City Council,” Menino said. Thomas Menino was Boston’s longest-serving mayor.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

Trenton’s Emergency Radio System In Danger Of Going Silent Due To Feud Between Mayor, City Council President

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Trenton’s emergency radio system is in danger of going silent come Sunday night. It’s because of a growing feud between the mayor and the city council president. CBS3 is told that if you have an emergency you will be able to call 9-1-1, but the problem comes once police or fire response. They may not be able to communicate with each other. The city owes its emergency radio provider $200,000, but Mayor Reed Gusciora says the city council president, Kathy McBride, is refusing to pay the bill. Now, Mercer County is loaning the city over 130 handheld radios. The...
TRENTON, NJ
WTAJ

Patton Township supervisors approve affordable housing action items

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A year-long study on affordable and attainable housing in Patton Township has led to a four-part action plan. Three of the four recommendations have been unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors. The supervisors heard a presentation from the Patton Township Housing Task Force on their study and took public […]
PATTON, PA
courier-record.com

HIRING OF LAW FIRM DEFENDED; ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!’

In a five-page, at-times fiery defense, Nottoway County’s former long-time Administrator says he’s tired of “a determined band of citizens” publicly questioning why -- and how -- he hired the Sands Anderson law firm last year without a formal Board vote.‘Truthfulness and Decency’Ronald E. “Ronnie” Roark says the purpose of ...
courier-record.com

Nottoway’s Next Shelter

The Board of Supervisors has received schematic drawings of what the County’s next animal shelter could look like after being built next year or early 2023 on a two-acre site in Burkeville donated by attorney Jack Boswell. A preliminary design calls for a 7,476 sq. ft. facility -- which could ...
ANIMALS
courier-record.com

EX-REGISTRAR COMES UP SHORT

The former Voter Registrar of Nottoway County has been denied her request for $21,809.75 in unused Compensatory Time and $4,779 for accrued Vacation Leave.Not Eligible, Says Co.Angela Stewart, who was fired Sept. 24th from her $78,000-per-year job in a 3-0 decision by the Electoral Board, claimed she was owed for ...
NOTTOWAY COUNTY, VA
Trentonian

Judge will decide fate of Trenton radio-room shutdown

TRENTON — Another day, another legal showdown for the capital city. Attorneys for the city of Trenton on Thursday filed suit against MPS Communications, asking a judge to halt the shutoff of the capital city’s emergency radio system. Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy will decide whether to temporarily...
TRENTON, NJ
The Baltimore Sun

Cathy Bevins and the paltry value of Baltimore County’s residency requirements | COMMENTARY

Baltimore County may be a large subdivision — it’s Maryland’s third largest county by land — but the distance from Middle River to Perry Hall is quite small, about eight miles by car. Still, that’s enough to put County Council member Cathy Bevins in hot water. The Democrat represents Middle River, District 6, but recently moved to Perry Hall, District 5, believing it was OK to live outside her ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTAJ

Landlord educational workshop to be held in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Operation Our Town in partnership with the Altoona Housing Authority and Central PA Landlord Association will be holding their annual landlord educational workshop. The workshop will take place on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Altoona Grand Hotel. Topics covered during...
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Denver

Affordable Housing Ballot Measures Could Impact Mountain Communities

(CBS4)– With elections right around the corner, towns across the high country have made it clear, affordable housing is a top priority. “’Where am I going to live?’’I just got kicked out of my house’, I constantly hear this for a myriad of reasons but that’s where we’re at. We’re in a crisis, we really are in a crisis,” said Dave Chapin, Mayor of the Town of Vail. (credit: CBS) Chapin says the tourists have flooded Vail while the employees are leaving. A ballot measure this November would increase the sales tax rate by .5% (personal groceries excluded), bringing in an estimated $4.3...
VAIL, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy