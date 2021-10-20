The Best Activewear: From Budget to Luxury, 7 Brands You Can’t Miss

After waiting out much of the pandemic in the Cayman Islands, the Williamsburg, Brooklyn-based designer Raul Lopez and his indie brand, Luar, re-entered the fashion space last month with a flourish. He started off his reintroduction with a show at New York Fashion Week—his first in three seasons—showing off modern takes on ‘80s suiting, wide-shoulders, pinstripes, and leather chest straps. The star of the show, however, was arguably a little bag carried by a handful of the models, one that melds ‘80s structure with ‘60s mod, with a sturdy round handle offset by a boxy base. The bag in question has been dubbed the “Ana” by Lopez, named after many important women in his life. It has been seen on the arms of Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan, so it’s no surprise that when the bag finally dropped for consumer purchase earlier this month, it sold out in just two and a half hours. “It felt like Y2K, when everyone thought the world was going to end,” Lopez told W about the drop. Below, the designer gets into his inspiration behind the bag, his decision to flee NYC during the pandemic, and why he felt like he owed it to the city to eventually come back.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO