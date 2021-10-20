Cadillac Community Surprises Local Man With Lions Tickets

Clam Lake Beer Co. in Cadillac has raised money to send a local resident to his first Detroit Lions football game.

Andy Denzel is an inspiration to many with his positive attitude and energy.

“He sped his little wheelchair over here and I started talking to him and he’s been contagious ever since always have to say ‘hi’ to him when he comes in,” says Clam Lake employee, Gavin Hoffman.

Denzel was born with cerebral palsy making it difficult to get around. But still commutes with his motorized wheelchair to Clam Lake at least twice a week. This is how he met Hoffman, three months ago.

“We were just talking about sports and I was telling him a story about how I was at the Lions game when Justin Tucker hit the record field goal,” says Hoffman. “I asked if he’d ever been and he said no and said we got to get this guy to a game.”

Clam Lake started a fundraiser to get Denzel to a game. The goal set at $1,600 has now tripled. Money was originally for a specialized van with a wheelchair lift which is expensive to rent. Now, the van has been donated.

“His excitement’s just been building ever since, every time I see him,” says Hoffman. “It fills my heart up and makes me happy to be able to include somebody that doesn’t get included like he should so making a positive impact means the world to me.”

The money raised so far will go towards the tickets for the game, dinner and a night out in Detroit. The money left over will go towards helping Andy with any other expenses he may have.

The chosen game is Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles October 31.

If you want to donate to Andy’s night at Ford Field you can stop by the brewery and leave your donation in person or mail your donation to: