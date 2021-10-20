CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Director of SITE Says Qasiyun Brigades Claims Responsibility for Damascus Attack

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) - The director of SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant groups...

whtc.com

IS claims responsibility for bomb attack in Uganda

CAIRO (Reuters) – Islamic state claimed responsibility for a bomb attack that killed at least one person in Uganda’s capital Kampala on Saturday night, the militant group said in a statement posted in an affiliated Telegram channel late on Sunday. The group said that some of its members detonated an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Attacks In Damascus And NW Syria Kill 27

A rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and shelling moments later of a town in rebel-held northwestern Syria killed at least 27 people Wednesday in the deadliest flareup in months. Two bombs planted on an army bus in central Damascus were detonated early in the morning, killing 14...
MIDDLE EAST
The Week

Twin roadside bombs in Damascus destroy bus carrying Syrian troops, kill 14, state media says

Two roadside bombs exploded on a road in Damascus during morning rush hour on Wednesday, destroying a bus carrying Syrian troops and leaving 14 people dead and others wounded, Syrian state TV said. A third bomb was reportedly found and defused. "It is a cowardly act," Damascus police commander Maj. Gen. Hussein Jumaa told state TV. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the bombing, a rare attack inside Damascus.
MIDDLE EAST
Middle East
US News and World Report

Israel Attacks Southern Syria Region, Syrian State Media Says

(Reuters) -The Syrian government said Israel carried out an attack in southern Syria on Monday, state media reported, in a frontier zone where Israel has long been concerned about the presence of Iran-backed groups. The Israeli military declined to comment. A Syrian foreign ministry source said Israel had committed "a...
MILITARY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Colombia ELN guerrillas claim responsibility for attacks on oil infrastructure

BOGOTA (Reuters) -Left-wing guerrillas from the National Liberation Army (ELN) in Colombia have claimed responsibility for a Friday morning attack against a pipeline used to transport crude to the country’s most important refinery, located in the city of Barrancabermeja. The attack resulted in an oil spill which affected surrounding vegetation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Saudi Arabia Classifies Lebanese Association as Terrorist Entity for Hezbollah Links

CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia classified the Lebanon-based Al-Qard Al-Hassan association as a terrorist entity, citing links to activities supporting Lebanon's Shi'ite group Hezbollah, state media reported on Wednesday. "The association works on managing funds for the terrorist organization (Hezbollah) and its financing, including support for military purposes," the state news...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Can the US defend against Chinese missile attack?

The revelation that China has advanced in developing hypersonic weapons has renewed calls for the U.S. military to invest both in hypersonic weapons as well as the capability to combat such weapons. The test of a Chinese hypersonic missile in August appeared to catch U.S. military officials by surprise, with...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Parents sell Afghan baby girl for $500 to feed the rest of her starving siblings: Daughter was given to a stranger 'who wants her to marry his son' - as country faces total collapse

Starving Afghan families are selling their children in a desperate bid for money after the Taliban takeover put an end to the foreign funds that propped up the fragile economy, leaving it on the brink of collapse. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye travelled to a village outside of Herat, in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
americanmilitarynews.com

US troops secretly tipped off about Iran-backed attack, bomb fragments found where they sleep, says report

After receiving a tip about an imminent Iranian-backed drone and rocket attack on a base in Syria last week, U.S. forces housed there quietly evacuated the base, unnamed military officials told Fox News on Monday. Upon returning to the base, U.S. troops reportedly found fragments from exploded munitions in places where they slept and stood guard.
MILITARY
Foreign Policy

Israel Needs Weapons to Stop Iran’s Bomb

In Washington on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned that Israel was prepared to use military force to stop Iran from gaining nuclear weapons capability. “Iran has publicly stated it wants to wipe us out,” Lapid said. “We have no intention of letting this happen.” At the same press event, held to mark the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between several Arab states and Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was much more circumspect, saying merely that Iran wasn’t negotiating and that Washington is “prepared to turn to other options.”
MILITARY

