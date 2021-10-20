CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: Starbucks Eyes Frictionless Checkout; Walmart Leans on Automation

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, Starbucks considers utilizing Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology for checkout-free stores, and Walmart moves further into automated grocery fulfillment. Plus, Deglin Kenealy, founder, CEO and chairman of automated pizza kitchen creator Basil Street Pizza, predicts the vending machine-powered future of quick-service restaurants...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Allrecipes.com

Here's Why You Need to Pay Attention to the Walmart Clearance Tags

The first Walmart opened in 1962 as a small discount store. Its idea was simple: sell more for less. Over the past 50 years, Walmart has grown into the largest retailer in the world with over 10,000 stores worldwide — all while sticking to their original mantra. In fact, Walmart's prices are known for being low every day, but if you're looking to save even more, you'll want to head to the clearance section.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNET

Believe it or not, you can legally buy strangers' Amazon and USPS packages. We'll explain

Are you curious about what happens to Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never make it to your doorstep? While your first guess may be porch pirates, your items could've been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse. After months of going unclaimed, those packages can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Economy#Food Drink#Basil Street Pizza#Geekwire
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BHG

Walmart Announces Black Friday Plan, With Deals Starting the First Week of November

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You might think it's a bit early to start thinking about holiday shopping (I mean, we haven't even dressed up in costumes and gone trick-or-treating!), but it's time to start shopping for everyone on your nice list. There's going to be a shortage of decor, gifts, and toys this year, so you'll want to take care of presents as soon as possible. Plus, it will make for a much less stressful season when you get everything checked off on your to-do list. To help you plan, Walmart recently announced the company's plans for Black Friday, which will begin at the beginning of November.
SHOPPING
99.9 KTDY

Walmart Reveals Black Friday Sale Items

Walmart just announced that they will be bringing back Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days.” This promotion will include three separate Black Friday events throughout the month of November. Each day that the sale is going on the store will highlight a different group of products.
SCOTT, LA
Best Life

Walmart, Target, and More Major Stores Are Pulling This One Food From Shelves

When you're grocery shopping at your local big box store or supermarket, a few factors likely determine whether or not you make a purchase. You may compare prices, look at nutrition information, or perhaps you simply find yourself won over by a product's new and improved packaging. Unfortunately, if you've recently purchased one particular food from Walmart, Target, or a number of other nationwide retailers, you may want to take safety into account, too. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of a popular snack item that was sold throughout the U.S. due to the risk it may pose to customers. Read on to find out if you purchased this food and what to do if you have it at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SPY

Walmart Is Already Offering Insane Black Friday Deals — Shop the Best Ones Now

Black Friday is among the oddest of American traditions. We follow up a day of being thankful for all we have (and eating to excess, of course), with a whole lot of shopping. Some of those shopping forays may be getting a head start on our holiday gift list, but much is also just about getting good deals on the stuff we really want! This year, it seems Black Friday is starting earlier than ever, as Walmart sets its sales live, and as you very well know, it’s not even November yet. There are all sorts of incredible deals available already,...
TRAVEL
Benzinga

Amazon Unveils New Service Allowing Customer To Purchase And Pick Up Products From Local Retailers

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has debuted a new feature which allows customers to purchase products locally. What Happened: On Friday, the online retail giant began offering a service called “Amazon Local Selling” which makes it possible for customers to purchase items from third-party sellers on the company's marketplace and then pick them up at the seller's local shop.
INTERNET
EatThis

5 Major Fast-Food Items Losing Popularity With Customers

Back in the '90s, burgers and fries were in their heyday. There may have been a plethora of high-waisted jeans and scrunchies in that decade, too, but there was also a distinct lack of widespread health-consciousness and environmental concern. As society has continued to evolve toward the latter, fast food has, at times, struggled to keep up.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

6 Ways to Save Money on Groceries at Walmart Right Now

If you're prepping for some weekend shopping, we've got you covered—especially if you'd like to save a little extra cash as the holidays near. We've searched some of our best sources to empower you with great Walmart deals so you can feel assured you've shopped smart as you're stocking up your home this fall.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Walmart Is Limiting How Much Toilet Paper You Can Buy Amid a National Shortage

With at least one store in every state, Walmart is a go-to destination for household staples. But finding every item on your shopping list at Walmart may be difficult right now because the retailer is facing these five shortages. Now, the low-price chain is also limiting how much toilet paper customers can buy amid a national shortage.
fox29.com

Walmart calls corporate employees back to office, global tech team to stay remote

Many Walmart company employees will soon have to return to the office after the company announced its upcoming plans in a memo Friday. "We will transition to working together in our campus offices on a more regular basis starting the week of Nov. 8," Chief People Officer Donna Morris said. "While technology has enabled us to succeed while working virtually throughout the pandemic, there is no substitution for being in the offices together — it helps shape our culture, collaborate, innovate, build relationships and move faster."
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

Walmart to Open High-Tech Grocery Distribution Center in South Carolina

Walmart has revealed plans to build a new high-tech distribution center for fresh and frozen groceries in Spartanburg County, S.C., which will open in 2024. Measuring more than 720,000 square feet, the facility will create more than 400 full-time regional jobs and employ Walmart associates, automation technology, robotics and machine learning to process grocery perishables, including produce, eggs, dairy, flowers and frozen foods, and deliver them to nearby stores. The grocery distribution center facility will be Walmart’s largest to date and will move twice the product of a traditional facility of this type, as well as bringing new technology-oriented job opportunities to the area.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy