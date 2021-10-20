Lawrence County 4-H offers November activity

The Oswego 4H is celebrating a big milestone this year with 100 years of service. While the mission behind 4-H is much more than farming and agriculture the club provides mentorship for youth and brings positive change to their lives. To mark the milestone, 4-H Team Coordinator, Oswego County Linda Brosch says they will be continuing the tradition of making a quilt to mark the centennial. Brosch mentions it will be done by the 2022 State Fair.

