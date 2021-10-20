Lawrence County 4-H offers November activity

ROBINSON –– And then there was one. In a year where all Lawrence County’s cross country runners coul... Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The Montgomery County 4-H Banquet and Recognition Night was held on Oct. 10 at Montgomery County High School. Numerous youth from seven area 4-H clubs were honored during the event. There were 150 members, 20 Clover Kids and 50 leaders during the 2020-21 4-H year. THEO TATE PHOTOS.
A vital part of Wabash Valley history is rapidly disappearing but area residents can help.The Centra...
Johnston County 4-H is selling Christmas wreaths. Here are the options and prices for 24-inch and 26...
BEDFORD – The Home & Holiday Expo hosted by Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits WQRK 105.5, WBIW 1340am and Litefm102.5 is on schedule for Saturday November 13th, at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County located at 2009 19th Street from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Several vendors will attend...
The Robinson Public Library will be having a Robinson Fire Department truck attend Preschool Story H...
The start of a new 4-H year brought new youth and new ideas to the St. Johns County 4-H Program. Of these new ideas, the 4-H Pumpkin Project was initiated. The 4-H Pumpkin Project educates youth about harvesting, agribusiness, entrepreneurship, food safety and culinary arts. Throughout the fall season, 4-H members will further their knowledge of the pumpkin industry at three hands-on learning opportunities led by Extension Agents from St. Johns and Flagler County.
The Oswego 4H is celebrating a big milestone this year with 100 years of service. While the mission behind 4-H is much more than farming and agriculture the club provides mentorship for youth and brings positive change to their lives. To mark the milestone, 4-H Team Coordinator, Oswego County Linda Brosch says they will be continuing the tradition of making a quilt to mark the centennial. Brosch mentions it will be done by the 2022 State Fair.
Howard County 4-H held its annual recognition night on October 9 at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Members from Steinmetz, Sharon Boosters, Fayette Fellowship and Cherry Grove enjoyed an evening of ….
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lots of fun fall events and activities are happening around Genesee County for families. Genesee County Parks Director Barry June talked about the Halloween Ghosts & Goodies event, Ladies Night Out on Nov. 15 and the opening of Christmas at Crossroads on Nov. 26.
The public is invited to get some good deals on a wide variety of items this weekend while supporting activities for local kids. The Butler County 4-H Public Auction will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. at the East Butler Volunteer Fire Company. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Items available...
Fayette County 4-H members Crockett Guenther, left, and Logan Poncik recently competed in the State Fair of Texas Livestock Judging Contest. Guenther placed second overall in the Sheep/Goat Division. There were approximately 248 individual competitors.
Lots of fun was had at the Fall Festival kick-off to National 4-H week in Wright County last week. Pictured, one of the 4-H clubs organized a balloon relay where team members raced to pop balloons fastest. Photo by Bridget Shileny.
The Lawrenceville Township High School Class of 1950 met on Oct. 1 at Midpoint Cafe in Lawrenceville to celebrate its 71 year reunion.
COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP — In early October, Mercer County 4-H members received recognition for their hard work and achievements throughout the 4-H program year. “The goal of the 4-H program is to develop our leaders of tomorrow,” according to Steven Pfaff, Mercer County Extension educator and 4-H/Youth Development. “These youth exemplify how Mercer County 4-H promotes the concept of developing life […]
Newton County 4-H has announced the first Leadership team for the 2022 year. The Warrior Tribe at Western Grove School held its regular monthly meeting on Oct. 13 at the Agri Department of the school. At this meeting members reviewed their goals for the 2022 project year and also selected...
The start to a new school year means a start to a new 4-H club year. St. Clair County 4-H is in full swing serving over 1,000 youth in the county through in-school club meetings, community clubs, and contests. In their September club meetings, students were introduced to 4-H. Many of the youth had never heard of 4-H and Extension Agent Alayna Jackson was excited to let them in on all the possibilities and opportunities they have by joining 4-H.
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County 4-H Fair will host an afternoon of treats and fun at the fairgrounds ahead of Halloween!. “Trick or Treat at the Fairgrounds” is taking place on Friday, Oct. 29, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The fair is partnering with local businesses and organizations to provide a safe and free trick-or-treat event for the community.
