Kids

🎥COVID response team's plan to vaccinate children ages 5-11

JC Post
JC Post
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a...

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
The Oregonian

Have you seen posts claiming the FDA ‘admitted’ the COVID vaccine kills people? That’s completely false

A member of the general made an unsubstantiated claim during the open public comment portion of a livestreamed FDA advisory board hearing on Sept. 17, claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines are killing at least two people for every person they save. Anti-vaccination groups online seized on the comments and claimed that the FDA panel itself made ‘admitted’ this ‘fact.’
CBS Baltimore

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. Hogan: Maryland had administered 280k booster shots already; “We have the supply and capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that made them vulnerable. Latest on breakthrough infections in Maryland ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/PPjD7J725c — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 “More than half of our...
Deseret News

Opinion: If you’re not vaccinated and think you’re winning, think again

It can be easy to become numbed to the magnitude of the losses that COVID-19 has wrought. But we must not. Officially, over 734,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — more Americans than the military fatalities in WWI, WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam combined. In another grim milestone, American deaths from COVID-19 now exceed American deaths due to the influenza pandemic of 1918 (675,000 deaths). The true number of deaths is likely even higher.
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
POLITICO

Opinion | How Covid Is Killing People Who Don’t Even Have the Virus

Mark A. Rothstein is Herbert F. Boehl Chair of Law and Medicine and Director of the Institute for Bioethics, Health Policy and Law at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. In Cullman, Ala., Ray DeMonia was having a cardiac emergency and sought treatment at his local hospital, but he...
CBS DFW

Texas Department Of State Health Services To Lay Out Plan For Giving Kids COVID Vaccine

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Last week the Biden administration announced COVID-19 vaccines will be an option for children as young as 5 years old after the Center For Disease Control authorizes Pfizer’s shot. And it could be available in North Texas for emergency use in physicians offices, schools and other trusted providers soon. The Texas Department Of State Health Services is holding a news conference on October 25 to lay out its plan. Pfizer said its children’s vaccine is ⅓ of what adults receive and is 90% effective in 5-11 year olds. With school back in session and the rise of the delta variant, COVID-19...
KFOR

FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids

Federal health regulators said late Friday that kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections in elementary school children and caused no unexpected safety issues, as the U.S. weighs beginning vaccinations in youngsters.
JC Post

Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one?

Millions more Americans are now eligible for COVID-19 boosters, but figuring out who’s eligible and when can be confusing. And adding to the challenge is that this time around, people can choose a different brand of vaccine for that extra dose. A number of factors, including the vaccine you started...
Nevada Current

COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 could be ready as soon as next week

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — The next wave of the massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign could begin as soon as next week, after federal regulators decide if elementary school students across the U.S. should begin rolling up their tiny sleeves. That multistep approval process kicks off Tuesday, when the Food & Drug Administration’s panel of vaccine experts will vote […] The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 could be ready as soon as next week appeared first on Nevada Current.
AFP

US panel recommends Pfizer Covid vaccine for younger children

A medical panel of US government advisors endorsed the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in five-to-11-year-olds Tuesday, paving the way for younger children to get their shots within weeks. Earlier, top FDA vaccine scientist Peter Marks said younger children were "far from being spared harm of Covid-19," adding that, in this group, there had been 1.9 million infections and 8,300 hospitalizations, roughly a third of which required intensive care.
JC Post

JC Post

