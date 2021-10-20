CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

The states that produce the most renewable energy

By Commodity.com, LatticePublishing.com
Lake Geneva Regional News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenewable energy still represents less than a quarter of...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

How Canada can leave 83 per cent of its oil in the ground and build strong new economies

Burning coal, oil and natural gas accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. If we are to have a 50 per cent chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 C, more than 83 per cent of Canada’s oil reserves must stay underground. Yet the newly re-elected Liberal government, which has put climate change policy at the centre of its agenda, is planning a long life for fossil fuels. Instead of keeping them in ground, the Liberals have committed to capping and reducing emissions from the sector and then offsetting any remaining emissions by 2050. This would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
myrtlebeachsc.com

Bringing the most popular renewable energy solution into your home

Unless you’re wealthy, you’re probably looking for ways of saving a couple of bucks. Investing in renewable energy is among the best ways of cutting monthly bills. Your utility bills can be eliminated or reduced with the use of renewable energy. Below are different ways of using renewable energy to help you power your home.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

3 Renewable Energy Stocks for Beginner Investors

Bloom Energy may define the future of the hydrogen economy. QuantumScape is ahead of schedule in developing what could be a revolutionary electric vehicle battery. The market has punished wind turbine blade maker TPI Composites, but that creates a great opportunity for new investors. If you're just getting started on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Electricity Generation
coalvalleynews.com

Manchin campaign finances show oil and gas industry dwarfing in-state and renewable energy contributions

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., dismissed fellow Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as an “out-of-stater” in a statement Friday on Twitter for penning an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail urging Manchin to support President Joe Biden’s plans to invest trillions in health and child care, fighting climate change and other priorities. But...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WLNS

State’s largest energy companies launch campaign to expand solar power

UNDATED (WOOD) — Consumers Energy and DTE Energy on Monday announced a new collaboration that aims to expand solar energy use. The MI Community Solar project will promote the billions of dollars being invested into community solar projects and future endeavors, educating homeowners and business owners about renewable energy opportunities. The goal is to extend […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Virginia Mercury

Siemens Gamesa chooses Virginia for offshore wind turbine blade factory

PORTSMOUTH —  Siemens Gamesa announced Monday that it plans to build the United States’ first offshore wind turbine blade facility at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal, notching a major win for Virginia as it strives to become a hub for the nation’s fledgling offshore wind energy industry.  “Today’s announcement will help position Hampton Roads as the […] The post Siemens Gamesa chooses Virginia for offshore wind turbine blade factory appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wypr.org

Renewable natural gas: Clean energy or smoke and mirrors?

When BGE became the first utility in Maryland to win regulatory approval to use renewable natural gas, or RNG, in its distribution system, the move was hailed in some quarters as a significant step in the reduction of greenhouse gases. But some critics saw it as a smoke and mirrors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
theroanokestar.com

Siemens Gamesa Chooses VA for Largest New Renewable Energy Project in United States

The State of Virginia has announced an agreement for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to establish the first offshore wind turbine blade facility in the United States, propelling construction of the country’s largest new renewable energy project. Virginia-based Dominion Energy had previously selected the company as its partner for the energy...
VIRGINIA STATE
Reuters

Singapore to launch standards for renewable energy certificates

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Singapore plans to launch standardised guidelines for renewable energy certificates, part of efforts to decarbonise its power sector and develop a regional grid, a minister said on Tuesday. The certificates, called RECs, are market-based instruments substantiating that electricity has been generated from renewable energy sources....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
13 ON YOUR SIDE

DTE, Consumers Energy team up on renewable energy drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In continuing coverage on the push to go green…. 13 ON YOUR SIDE reported last week on a study just out from Michigan State University, breaking down the potential statewide economic impact of increased solar energy generation. Monday, several of Michigan's largest power providers announced they...
MICHIGAN STATE
workboat.com

MMA Training Helps Fuel the Future of Renewable Energy

Record growth continues for renewable energy sources, with Offshore Wind (OSW) nearly quadrupling in size over the past decade. The United States Department of Energy estimates 43,000 new jobs will be created in the offshore wind market by 2030. The growth potential is exponential. There are 15 projects in the U.S. offshore pipeline that have reached the permitting phase, and eight states have set offshore wind energy procurement goals for a total of 39,298 MW by 2040.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Culpeper Star Exponent

EDITORIAL: Some questions about renewable energy

Proponents of replacing fossil fuels and nuclear energy with clean renewable energy are hitting some stiff headwinds, and it isn’t from the soon-to-be extinct coal companies, major utilities or Big Oil. As a recent article in Forbes points out, the stiffest opposition to installing wind turbines and industrial-size solar farms is coming from the people in rural areas who will have to live next to them.
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
The Independent

Transition to renewable energy must be fair to all

The importance of ensuring that the world’s transition to renewable energy leaves no one behind, was reiterated by ministers and directors from across the world during a panel at the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum, held on 23 October in Riyadh. Panelists stressed how the private sector must work...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Renewable Energy Jobs Reach 12 Million Globally

Report by IRENA and ILO underscores the jobs potential of an ambitious climate strategy and calls for comprehensive policies in support of a just transition. Renewable energy employment worldwide reached 12 million last year, up from 11.5 million in 2019, according to the eighth edition of Renewable Energy and Jobs: Annual Review 2021. The report was released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) at a high-level opening of IRENA’s Collaborative Framework on Just and Inclusive Transitions, co-facilitated by the United States and South Africa.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

In the transition to renewables, energy storage is a hot topic

On Thursday, at the India Energy Forum in New Delhi, BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney said energy companies need to invest more in storage. ​Looney didn’t mean more tank farms or natural gas holders. He meant things like batteries that can save electric power when the wind is blowing or the sun is shining and release it to the grid when they aren’t. That’s going to be key to transitioning away from fossil fuels. ​
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Farm and Dairy

Are renewables making the US less energy independent?

When the Renewable Fuel Standard program was created in 2005, America was dependent on oil from the Middle East. It’s part of why the program that created the modern ethanol market came to exist. Things have changed since then. In 2019, the U.S. was a net exporter of energy for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mountainvalleynewspaper.com

RTI Begins Renewable Energy Initiative

By Sherri Blevins Rainsville Technology Inc. (RTI) recently revealed its decision to move to 100% clean, renewable energy. It plans to be the first Moriroku Technology Manufacturing Plants in North America to meet this goal.To meet this challenge, RTI signed a Green Flex Agreement with the Sand Mountain Electric Cooperative.…
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

How will the energy crunch impact the transition to renewables?

Record-high natural gas prices are fueling an energy crunch ahead of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, leading to power shortages in parts of the world. Anne-Sophie Corbeau, an energy policy researcher at the University of Columbia, believes the ongoing energy crisis could affect renewables and the broader energy transition in a couple of ways.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy