CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jared Goff says the ‘sourness is still there’ from how things ended with Rams

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Sunday, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff will return to California to take on the team that...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lions QB Jared Goff drops truth bomb on playing Rams

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will return to Los Angeles this weekend for the first time since he was traded by the Rams this offseason for Matthew Stafford. Given the drama towards the end of his exit, Goff is going in with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.
NFL
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL
FanSided

How long are the Lions stuck with Jared Goff?

Jared Goff will not be the Lions’ starting quarterback a minute longer than he has to be, but how long are they stuck with him on the roster?. After acquiring him in the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, Lions general manager Brad Holmes told the team website he doesn’t view Jared Goff as a bridge quarterback.
NFL
Fox News

Jared Goff is about to cough up Lions' starting QB gig

Things have not been going well for Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions. In fact, the quarterback has yet to win a game with his new team, which stands at 0-6 entering Sunday’s matchup with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. (The Lions won’t win that one, either.) Now,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
AllLions

Jared Goff Reportedly Hung Up on Sean McVay

You probably can't blame a bad signal for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's phone cutting off when he spoke to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay about being traded to one of the worst organizations in the NFL. Click. Dial tone. That is what McVay reportedly heard, when he...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Will Jared Goff be benched by Lions?

The Detroit Lions have not won a game with Jared Goff as their starting quarterback, and it would not be a surprise if the team decides to go in another direction at some point. That apparently will not be happening anytime soon. Goff is not in danger of losing his...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Rams DT Aaron Donald sends warning message to Lions QB Jared Goff

This coming Sunday, Jared Goff will play his former team for the first time when he and his Detroit Lions teammates travel to take on Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams. Despite playing on different sides of the ball, Goff and Donald were friends while they were teammates and they have remained close since Goff got traded to the Lions.
NFL
Yardbarker

Lions open as 15-point underdogs against Rams in Jared Goff's return to L.A.

One team will be limping into SoFi Stadium next week, while the home team will be looking to improve their record to 6-1. The Detroit Lions, coming off of a 34-11 drubbing at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, will travel next week to play the 5-1 Los Angeles Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford.
NFL
Fox News

Lions' Jared Goff on last moments with Rams: 'Some disrespect felt toward the end'

Jared Goff will be looking to pick up the Detroit Lions’ first win of the 2021 season after a handful of close defeats. However, Goff and the Lions will have to face the Los Angeles Rams. Goff was traded from the Rams to the Lions in the offseason for Matthew Stafford. Both quarterbacks are facing their former teams for the first time and Goff opened up about how he feels about playing the Rams.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jared Goff faces public criticism from coach after latest loss

Jared Goff had hoped a move to Detroit would revitalize his career, but it seems to be having the opposite effect. The Lions quarterback faced public criticism from head coach Dan Campbell following Sunday’s 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Campbell made clear that it was hard to judge Goff because of the lack of talent within the offense. However, Campbell added that Goff needs to “step up” and made clear that the quarterback was not blameless in the team’s struggles.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy