Just Dewey It 5K and Fun Run goes virtual

5k and Fun Run benefiting Compassion International. Sole2Soul is a running Lifegroup of TheBrick.Church and we will be hosting the Compassion Run on Sunday, October 24 2021 at 2:00 pm. We are passionate about running and reaching the local and global community for Christ, so we hope you will join us for this exciting event. We are grateful to be partnering with Compassion International, a leading authority on child sponsorship who provides food, emergency medical care, and water wells for clean drinking water to underserved children living in poverty across the globe.

