How an Enriched Environment Fires up Our Synapses

Featured Neuroscience
Neuroscience News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Post-genomic analysis of the regulation of synapses in a rodent hippocampus sheds new light on the interaction of proteins and lipids within the synaptic membrane. “We usually enjoy a beautiful environment, socializing, a cosy apartment, good restaurants, a park – all this inspires us,” says Robert Ahrends from the Institute...

neurosciencenews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
