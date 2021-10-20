CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday ham or turkey on the menu? Best shop early

By Nexstar Media Wire
FOX2Now
 6 days ago
KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Buying your holiday ham or turkey early may be a good strategy because inventory is selling out fast. “Stock’s low, and it’s going to go fast too because every time I put hams out at regular price, they buy them up, so they’re scarce. Just get...

FOX2Now

