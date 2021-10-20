Holiday ham or turkey on the menu? Best shop early

Magic Mixie Cauldrons, new sets of wheels, indoor bounce houses, and more top Walmart’s Top-Rated by Kids toy list for 2021. Though you may not have finalized your kids’ Halloween costumes yet, you really may want to consider shopping for their holiday gifts (or future birthday presents, for that matter) right now. You don’t want shipping delays or “supply chain issues” ruining Christmas, for one, and for another, gift shopping for kids should be all fun and zero stress. One thing that should certainly help in that process is knowing which are the hottest toys kids will really be coveting this year, and to that purpose, Walmart has released its 2021 Top-Rated by Kids toy list.

