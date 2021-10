PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An online petition to stop a tolling proposal on Interstate 79 is gaining traction, with nearly 3,000 signatures. According to PennDOT, the proposal would add a toll at the Bridgeville interchange in South Fayette Township. Pete Linko, a Cross Creek Township resident, said he started the petition to create awareness. He said not many people know about the proposal, and commuters shouldn’t have to pay the price of yet another toll. “I started this petition because I knew that there were so many in our area that had no idea that PennDOT had the plan to toll I-79,” Linko said....

BRIDGEVILLE, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO