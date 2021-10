Gas problems soon won't be a problem for select public transportation outlets in South Jersey. It was proposed a few months back that New Jersey Transit might invest a couple of million dollars in a few electric buses. There would only be a small number of them at first. Depending on those results, the state would acquire more. Well, it looks as though those plans are officially moving forward as sources report the board is set to strike a deal with the company producing the buses, New Flyer of North America, for $9.4 million.

