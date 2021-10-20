CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Institutional change needed in NWSL after abuse allegations, says interim CEO

(Reuters) – The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has agreed in principle on how to handle the changes that are being demanded by players after allegations of sexual misconduct engulfed the league, interim CEO Marla Messing said on Wednesday. The National Women’s Soccer League Players Association earlier...

The Oregonian

NWSL moves championship from Portland to Louisville in wake of abuse scandal

The National Women’s Soccer League announced Wednesday that it had moved its championship game from Portland to Louisville at the request of players. The move comes two weeks after The Athletic published an investigative report that detailed numerous allegations of sexual harassment and coercion against former Thorns coach Paul Riley. Riley, who had been the coach of the North Carolina Courage, was fired and had his coaching license suspended after the allegations came to light.
kcrw.com

National Women’s Soccer League: Abuse allegations, pipeline problem, lack of diversity

In the National Women’s Soccer League, four coaches have been ousted who were accused of verbal and emotional abuse, creating a toxic work environment for women, and sexually coercing players. The league’s commissioner also stepped down this month. “The big question here is: Who can they find to really take this league and make sure players are safe, make sure the league stays alive?” says Molly Hensley-Clancy, sports investigative reporter for The Washington Post.
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-UEFA investigating alleged racist abuse directed at Sweden’s Elanga

(Reuters) – UEFA will investigate an incident of alleged racist abuse aimed at Sweden’s Anthony Elanga in an Under-21 European Championship qualifier against Italy on Tuesday. Elanga, who was taken off in the 72nd minute, was involved in an incident with opposition players after the final whistle, with the Swedish...
ESPN

NWSL abuse allegations: U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone 'heartbroken'

U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone has said she is "heartbroken" over allegations of abusive behaviour and sexual misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League and added that her organisation is committed to investigating the "abhorrent conduct." North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley has been fired following allegations of sexual...
Derrick

Marla Messing named interim CEO of the NWSL

The National Women's Soccer League has named Marla Messing as its interim chief executive officer as the league contends with the fallout from allegations of player abuse and harassment. Messing was president and CEO of the 1999 Women's World Cup and helped land the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic bid. Most...
Salina Post

NWSL appoints sports executive Messing as interim CEO

CHICAGO – The National Women’s Soccer League’s board of governors today announced that it has appointed Marla Messing, a long-tenured sports executive, as interim CEO. Messing’s leadership experience within the sports industry includes, most notably, having served as president and chief executive officer of the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup. As the league’s interim CEO, Messing will oversee the day-to-day operations and work in close coordination with the board of governors to execute on key initiatives that will promote actionable, sustainable change and measurable progress across the league.
ESPN

NWSL interim CEO: Progress made with players' demands following allegations

National Women's Soccer League's interim CEO Marla Messing said the league has agreed in principle to meet the eight demands set forth by the NWSL Players Association. In the wake of reports detailing instances of verbal abuse and sexual coercion by NWSL coaches, the NWSLPA issued a list of eight demands on Oct. 6. Among them were that league personnel voluntarily take part in the union's investigation of sexual misconduct, and that there be total transparency by the league in terms of other ongoing investigations. The NWSLPA also demanded that it be included in the process for selecting the next commissioner.
bizjournals

KC NWSL plans to build a soccer-specific stadium

Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League franchise plans to build a stadium of its own in Downtown. The $70 million, 11,000-seat facility will be self-financed and anticipates opening in 2024.
CBS Denver

Officials Visit Denver As Mile High City Is Considered For FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches

DENVER (CBS4) – A delegation on Monday is visiting Denver to decide if the Mile High City will possibly host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. (credit: CBS) Denver has hosted plenty of major events in the past, like the MLB All-Star Game this past summer. But this could be one of the biggest sports event yet. (credit: CBS) The group visiting Denver is looking at the facilities, especially Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is among 17 cities in the country bidding to host World Cup games. If it is selected, Denver could host as many as six games. Hoping to impress the governing body on Monday was Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and former U.S. men’s soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard, who also played on the Colorado Rapids. “For me, I’ve seen international games played here in this city. I played my club ball here. The fans are hungry for it,” Howard said. “Denver is the perfect city, one because we’ve got the infrastructure. The weather is incredible. The people want this. The people would welcome the world’s teams, the world’s players with open arms.”
CBS Boston

Revolution Remain Hungry For Ultimate Goal After Claiming Supporters’ Shield

FOXBORO (CBS) — The road to the MLS Cup will go through New England, with the Revolution claiming the franchise’s first Supporters’ Shield over the weekend. It’s a hard-earned trophy for the 2021 Revs, now owners of a 21-4-7 record and 70 points for the season following a 2-2 draw in Orlando on Sunday night. The club needs just three more points over their final two regular season matches to set a new MLS single-season points record. The Supporters’ Shield is nice, and a new MLS record for points in a season would be pretty sweet, too. But those will not distract...
CBS Minnesota

Carli Lloyd Plays Final Match For US In Rout Of South Korea

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carli Lloyd didn’t score in her final game for the United States, but it hardly mattered. The night was all about her. Fans chanted Lloyd’s name before Tuesday night’s match, a 6-0 U.S. rout of South Korea, with one holding a sign that read: “One More World Cup, Please?” Lloyd is retiring after a career that includes two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals. Her crowning moment was scoring three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory over Japan in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final. “It’s been emotional. But there’s...
