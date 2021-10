The song of the summer is now officially a charting hit in the United States – a first for a Nigerian afrobeat genre song. It was the unofficial song of the summer, and now it’s an official top hit in the United States. Wizkid’s ubiquitous afrobeat jam Essence featuring Tems has been the soundtrack to every brunch party and Instagram story for months, and it just broke the Billboard top ten chart – the first-ever Nigerian song to achieve such a feat.

