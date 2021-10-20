HealthPartners helping you sort through the 2022 Medicare plans

A Medicare Advantage Plan (MA) is a type of Medicare health plan offered by a private insurance company that contracts with Medicare to provide you with all your Part A and Part B benefits. If you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan, most Medicare services are covered through the plan and aren’t paid for under Original Medicare. Most Medicare Advantage Plans offer prescription drug coverage. There are six things you will want to consider if looking at a Medicare Advantage Plan. They include the premium, copays, coinsurance, deductibles, providers that take the plan and the drug formulary of the plan. This week we will look at the premium, copays and coinsurance.

