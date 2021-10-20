CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Vote For Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

thewoodlandstx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your vote!. The agency with the MOST votes wins. The Montgomery County...

www.thewoodlandstx.com

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Calloway County Sheriff's Office provides school system with naloxone

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight presented the Calloway County School System with 12 doses of the narcotic overdose reversal drug naloxone on Thursday, the sheriff's office says. The sheriff's office says Knight first spoke with the school district about donating the nasal spray medication last month....
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVL

Jackson County Sheriff's Office busts illegal marijuana processing facility

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office busted an illegal marijuana grow in Medford yesterday morning, seizing more than 17,000 plants and detaining 26 migrant workers. This happened the same day Jackson County Commissioners officially declared a state of emergency over illegal marijuana grows in the county. The county's Illegal Marijuana Enforcement...
MEDFORD, OR
richlandsource.com

Richland County Sheriff's Office announces three promotions in jail staff

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced promotions of three correctional officers:. -- Correctional Officer Tim Weese to Correctional Sergeant on January 13. -- Correctional Sgt. Scott Aldridge to Correctional Lieutenant on May 23. -- and Correctional Sgt. Jeremy Howard to Correctional Lieutenant on Oct. 14. Weese...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
winonaradio.com

Winona County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Reports of Stolen Property

(KWNO)-The Winona County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary and a reported catalytic converter theft on Wednesday. The burglary happened at the 39,000 block of Highway Dr. near Pickwick. The reporting party told authorities someone broke into a building on their property and stole a chainsaw, gas canister, and siphoned gas out of two lawnmowers.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
San Marcos Daily Record

Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, TEXSAR to conduct search for Jason Landry

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and TEXSAR are set to conduct a one-day search for missing Texas State University student Jason Landry. The search, which is set for Saturday, will examine areas of interest identified through the use of Artificial intelligence and other geospatial tools, CCSO said. Teams involved in Saturday’s effort will include TEXSAR Mounted Equine Search assets; Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and drones; experts in mantracking and in ground search and rescue, and search and rescue canines trained in human remains detection.
TEXAS STATE
hudsonvalleyone.com

Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reports one fatality in Saugerties crash

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report a fatal motor vehicle accident on State Route 9W in the Town of Saugerties. On October 14th, 2021 at about 8:51 AM, deputies responded to the report of a two car motor vehicle accident involving a school bus and dump truck on State Route 9W in the Malden area of the Town of Saugerties. Upon arrival, it was determined the operator of the dump truck suffered serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the scene. The school bus operator suffered minor injuries and was transported to Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley Broadway Campus in Kingston for further treatment. No children were on the school bus at the time of the accident.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
abc45.com

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office responds to fight at Glenn High School

Winston-Salem, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and emergency services responded to a disturbance at Glenn High School today. They say it happened at 1:56 p.m. when School Resource Officers intervened to the disturbance. The Kernersville Police Department also responded due to the large crowd that gathered. No students,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wymt.com

Police: Woman breaks into home under construction, claims homeowner is her ‘guardian angel’

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky woman is facing a host of charges after police say she broke into a home under construction and stole several items. Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Wayne County deputies were called to a report of a suspicious car sitting in front of the home on Highway 824. Before they arrived at the scene, they were informed the woman, later identified as Amanda Troxell, 37, of Monticello, had entered the home while the homeowner was there.
MONTICELLO, KY
newstalk987.com

Former Police Officer Indicted on 14 Separate Charges Including Rape

A former police officer is indicted on 14 separate charges including rape. KPD Special Crimes Unit investigators were made aware of an incident involving 36 year-old Cassen Jackson-Garrison and a juvenile victim last month. Investigators were able to link Jackson-Garrison to at least two separate juvenile victims. A Knox County Grand Jury indicted Jackson-Garrison on multiple charges including sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated statutory rape.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Uncle Of Berks County Man Killed By Bulldozer During Police Search Wants New Investigation

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Body camera video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the shocking moments when state officials realize a man is crushed by a bulldozer during a police search. Now the victim’s family wants a new investigation into the deadly encounter. The story stunned the region — a bulldozer crushing a Berks County man. That was three years ago. His family is still pushing for what they call accountability. The Berk’s County district attorney initially investigated the incident and said the man’s death was accidental back in 2018, but Gregory Longenecker’s uncle never believed the story from police and is...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Fraud suspects from out-of-state arrested in Double Oak

The Double Oak Police Department recently arrested two people from other states accused of identity theft. On Oct. 20, a Double Oak police officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 7700 block of Justin Road. The driver represented himself as another person and displayed the other person’s ID card, though his appearance was notably different than that in the ID card photo. The passenger did not present any ID, but identified herself verbally using different names, according to a DOPD news release.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
CBS San Francisco

Wanted Vallejo Parolee, Robbery Suspect Arrested With Help of Automatic License Plate Reader System

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A man wanted in an August robbery was arrested in Vallejo Tuesday morning after his vehicle was entered in the city’s automatic license plate reader system. Vallejo police said an officer who received the alert was able to spot the suspect vehicle and make a traffic stop, arresting 32-year-old Jamil Blake of Vallejo. Aside from the robbery charge, Blake was also in violation of his parole status, and when officers searched him they found a loaded 9mm unserialized “ghost gun” with an extended magazine, along with suspected methamphetamine, police said. Jamil Blake (Vallejo Police Department) Blake was booked into the Solano County Jail. “This arrest is a fervent reminder of the proliferation of ghost guns on our streets,” Vallejo Chief of Police Shawny K. Williams stated. “We’re thrilled to know that our investment into technology is yielding significant results.” Vallejo police said an additional 40 automatic license plate reader cameras are expected to be installed throughout the city by the end of the year.
VALLEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy