Vote For Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report a fatal motor vehicle accident on State Route 9W in the Town of Saugerties. On October 14th, 2021 at about 8:51 AM, deputies responded to the report of a two car motor vehicle accident involving a school bus and dump truck on State Route 9W in the Malden area of the Town of Saugerties. Upon arrival, it was determined the operator of the dump truck suffered serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the scene. The school bus operator suffered minor injuries and was transported to Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley Broadway Campus in Kingston for further treatment. No children were on the school bus at the time of the accident.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO