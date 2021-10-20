CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Come walk a shelter dog any day of the week at MoCo Animal Shelt

thewoodlandstx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome walk a shelter dog any day of the week at MoCo Animal Shelter!. Did you know...

www.thewoodlandstx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Killeen Daily Herald

Canine concerns: Dog found tethered at park taken to animal shelter

A dog found at a Temple park this week sparked outrage on social media as residents sought to rescue him, believing he was chained and abandoned at the city facility. The canine, a male Alaskan Husky, was discovered at Jaycee Park and later taken to the Temple Animal Shelter, Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
forksforum.com

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

Best Friends Animal Society offers tips for finding the perfect pooch. October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and Best Friends Animal Society is encouraging anyone who has been thinking about getting a dog to take the plunge and find themselves a new best friend at a local shelter or rescue, since the need is still great.
PETS
thepulsepensacola.com

Two More Weeks Left to Celebrate Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

It’s the perfect time of year to bring home a new canine friend from the Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center. To celebrate Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, all dog adoptions from the center have a special reduced adoption fee of $25 during the month of October. Adoption fees include spay or neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and the initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations. Escambia County residents will be required to purchase a license at the time of adoption. This is an additional $11 over the adoption fees and is paid separately. Visit here to see all available dogs at the Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelter Dog#Animal Shelter#Animals#Outdoors
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Animal Shelter News

Meet Rhonda!! This sweet girl is a 5 ½ year old, spayed Pitbull mix. She is up to date on vaccines and was heartworm tested. As you can see, she is a full-figured gal who would love to have loving family to help walk off her extra pounds. She enjoys having her shoulders massaged while she snuggles her head in your lap! Rhonda was surrendered by her family when they split up and were unable to take her when they moved. Rhonda loves people but needs a home with no small children due to her size. She could be placed in a home with mid to large size dogs with a successful meet and greet. A home with experience with large breeds is a plus. If you are interested in meeting Rhonda, please visit her at the Seekonk Animal Shelter, 100 Peck St, or call us at 508-336-6663 for more information.
SEEKONK, MA
Gadsden Times

PET OF THE WEEK: 'Lap dog' Cupcake has been at shelter since June

Meet Cupcake, the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center’s Pet of the Week. He’s a 4-year-old, 80-pound “lap dog,” according to shelter officials, who loves snacks and toys, is very vocal and plays well with others. Cupcake has been waiting for his forever home since June. Come meet him...
GADSDEN, AL
WGAU

Weekend adoption event at Oconee Co Animal Shelter

Saturday is animal adoption day at the Oconee County Animal Shelter, with discounted adoption fees on dogs and cats starting at 10 tomorrow morning at the facility on Branch Road in Bishop. From the Oconee Co government website…. Oconee County Animal Services and Friends of the Oconee County Animal Shelter...
BISHOP, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WLKY.com

Dog who spent almost half her life at an animal shelter gets adopted

A dog that had spent almost half her life in an animal shelter was adopted Thursday. In a post on Facebook, SPCA Cincinnati said after 220 days of living in a shelter, Prudence has been adopted. The shelter said her "furever family" is amazing and she was instantly in love.
PETS
bungalower

County animal shelter near capacity with dogs

Orange County Animal Services is near capacity with 174 dogs in its care at the moment. The shelter received 109 dogs in the past week, with 34 being surrendered by their owners. 35 of the dogs at the shelter are available for adoption, meaning they’ve been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and are ready to leave immediately to be with their new families.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
NBC Los Angeles

Several Dogs at West Valley Animal Shelter Test Positive for Canine Influenza

Several dogs at the West Valley Animal Shelter in Chatsworth have tested positive for canine influenza, LA Animal Services announced Friday. The exact number of dogs that tested positive was not released. All the animals that have tested positive are partially or fully vaccinated for canine influenza, according to Agnes Sibal-von Debschitz, the public information director of LA Animal Services.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beauregarddailynews.net

Meet BPSO Animal Control Dog of the Week: Jupiter

Meet Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office featured shelter dog of the week Jupiter. Jupiter was an owner surrender. He is very good with other dogs. Jupiter is around 2-3 years old. He loves belly rubs and snacks. There is a huge need for fosters if you cannot commit to another dog...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
basinlife.com

Pet of the Week “Tessa” – Ready for Adoption at Klamath Animal Shelter

This week’s pet is dog named ” Tessa “. Tessa is a 2 year old female, black & tan Doberman, she weighs around 60 pounds. Tessa walks well on leash and knows some basic commands like sit, down, and heel. She is a very active girl that will need regular exercise and secure fencing as she likes to go off on adventures without her people. Tessa loves toys, she especially loves destuffing them, and seems to get along with other dogs. When seeing cats she appears a little too interested so a cat free home may be best.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Point Pleasant Register

New chapter for animal shelter

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Animal Shelter is opening a new chapter with new management. As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing (OVP), As of Saturday, Aug. 28, the shelter “has been closed [for] about 10 days” County Administrator John Gerlach said. “We are taking inventory, going through paperwork...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
richmondmagazine.com

Walking the Dog

On a late-summer excursion along the meandering woodland trails of Lewis G. Larus Park off Huguenot Road, a group of Richmonders hiking with their dogs discovers the bliss that naturalist John Muir describes: “Nature’s peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees.”. They’re in a meetup group where...
PETS
Evening Star

Animal shelter workers

People who work in our nation’s animal shelters deserve our recognition and our praise due to the long hours and tireless work required to care for our neighborhood animals. Since 1996, The Humane Society of the United States has celebrated National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week each year during the first full week of November. You don’t have to wait until November, however, to show your appreciation for the hard-working animal shelter paid and volunteer staff in your area.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy