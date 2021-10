Last Friday, I unveiled the 2021 vintage of my Triple Net Passive Portfolio. Here on Wednesday I'll be unveiling the first four of the eight names out of that group that I've selected for the Active portfolio. Over the next year I will track results of Active versus Passive, and of both portfolios relative to benchmarks that include the Russell 2000 Index, Russell Microcap Index and the Value Index for each.

