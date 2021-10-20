CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Alt Hip Hop Group Flobots Coming to Greeley’s UCCC

By Shelby
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 7 days ago
Flobots, the band widely known for the song 'Handlebars,' will be at Greeley's Union Colorado Civic Center Halloween weekend. The Denver-based group launched over 15 years ago, and 'Handlebars' got them signed to a major record...

