Alt Hip Hop Group Flobots Coming to Greeley’s UCCC

The Weeknd announced on his Instagram that he's decided to officially cancel all current dates on his upcoming After Hours Tour. As if (clearly I've been watching Clueless to much lately) we haven't missed enough live music over 2020 and 2021, this is just another show added to the long list of "what ifs" when it comes to live music in Colorado, and around the country for that matter! The Weeknd was set to perform just after the new year at Ball Arena in Denver, which was the second delayed date, I believe, and now that date, along with the rest of the worldwide tour, is done. I guess you could say the After Hours Party is over...

DENVER, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO