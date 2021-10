One hundred 3D printed homes are coming to the Austin area next year, making it the largest 3D community in the world to date. Pioneering large-scale 3D printing, ICON, the Austin-based company behind the first 3D printed homes in Austin , is taking its efforts toward alleviating the housing crisis to the next level. In a partnership with Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, the company will break ground on the first of the 100 homes in 2022. The exact location has not been disclosed.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO