Uptown Eyesore: Unfinished hotel near I-277 and S. Caldwell St. under new ownership

Funding comes from a program designed to help St. Pete reach its 2030 affordable housing goals. The St. Petersburg City Council unanimously approved funding Thursday for the first two projects under the Penny for Pinellas Affordable Housing Program. Council Member Brandi Gabbard was absent for the vote. Council approved $5...
ST. WENDEL -- A longtime bar in St. Wendel that has been closed since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020 is reopening with a new name and a new owner. St. Wendel native Tom Opatz says he bought the former Luethmer's Bar back in May. He says the plan is to open it up to what it was before, a simple small-town bar.
At the city commission meeting on October 14, developer Brian Tuttle of Tuttle Land Investments told the commission that active adults present an “economic burden.”. The statement was made after commission members asked Tuttle the rationale behind amending the City of Parkland ordinance that removes the restriction limiting occupancy to residents age 55.
A veteran of the office furniture industry was recently named president and chief executive officer of Pewaukee-based M&M Office Interiors after he and a group of local investors acquired the company. Peter Kordus, who spent…
The Jackson Mayor and Board of Aldermen were treated to a presentation on the Historic Architectural Survey of Uptown Jackson that was produced by RDG Planning and Design. The presentation was made by Janet Sanders, director of the Building and Planning Department, during a study session Oct. 4. The 59-page...
The newly purchased Treasure Island Ocean Club will become a boutique hotel. Trez Capital, a private real estate lender with an office in Palm Beach, announced it has funded a $29.2 million construction loan for the new beachfront condominium project in Treasure Island. The Treasure Island Ocean Club at 11500...
Construction workers peer over the edge of the new AC Hotel by Marriott under construction at 221 Township Avenue in Ridgeland, which broke ground in March 2019. Bryan Johnson, economic development director for the city of Ridgeland, said the hotel is five stories, 79,000 square feet, and will have 133 rooms.
Comments / 0