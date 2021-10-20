Uptown Eyesore: Unfinished hotel near I-277 and S. Caldwell St. under new ownership

ST. WENDEL -- A longtime bar in St. Wendel that has been closed since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020 is reopening with a new name and a new owner. St. Wendel native Tom Opatz says he bought the former Luethmer's Bar back in May. He says the plan is to open it up to what it was before, a simple small-town bar.

