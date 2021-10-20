CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

God’s Great and Precious Promises to Us

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 6 days ago

Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous hand. Isaiah 41:10. Today many of us are troubled by doubts, anxieties, and worries about...

www.picayuneitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sidney Sun Telegraph

The Mark of the Beast

“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Revelation 13:16-17.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

6 Signs God is Talking and You Can’t Hear Him

Whether you are curious about your birth flower, are looking to find a creative gift for a loved one or are interested in communicating in the language of flowers, knowing the birth flowers and their meanings can be fun and insightful. Taking the time to understand a bit more about the flowers you are choosing for that special someone can make the gift all the more meaningful and special.
RELIGION
JSTOR Daily

Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Path of righteousness... might be WRONG: Millions of Christians could have made the 500-mile Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in vain after study suggests sacred bones at its end may NOT actually belong to Saint James the Great

Since the 9th Century, the Camino de Santiago has been one of the most famous pilgrimages in the world – but all those footsteps may have been in vain. Bones which have long been believed to belong to Saint James the Great, one of Jesus Christ's Twelve Apostles, are held at the Cathedral de Santiago de Compostela in North-West Spain.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
arcamax.com

Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth?

Q: Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth? There are so many religions in the world with historical figureheads. My conclusion is to remain neutral on choosing one over the other. – R.S. A: When it comes to God’s truth, there is no such thing...
RELIGION
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

In God’s Hands

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”—JEREMIAH 29:11 (NIV) I put my head down on the steering wheel. A flat tire? Really? I was picking up a pizza for Mom. She rarely cooked anymore. I called AAA, and then let Mom know it would be a while.
RELIGION
Havre Daily News

Hello, God. It's me, Mara.

The joy of living beautiful is special every day; what turns our "crank" this Autumn time? Kids say, "Let's play with clay!" We've families, feasts, flowers, and friends - that makes this month real great. We'll party some - you wanna come? Just call - we'll set a date. Some...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland.com

God sent us the COVID vaccine, people. What are you waiting for?

There is a story about a man trapped in his house with flood waters up to his first-floor window. He prays for God to save him. As he finishes, a man in a rowboat comes by shouting for him to jump in. “I’m waiting,” he replies. The water rises to the second-floor level and as he is looking out the second-floor window, a speedboat comes by with a man yelling for him to climb out of the window into the boat. “I’m waiting,” he answers. He is now on the roof and the flood waters are swirling about. A helicopter appears with a rescue line dangling. ”We are here to rescue you,” the pilot shouts down. “I am waiting,” he responds. Eventually, the flood waters sweep him away. “Why didn’t you save me when I prayed so hard to you?” the man complained to God when he appeared before him.
RELIGION
Petoskey News-Review

Opinion: God calls on us to unite

It is that time of year where creation is showing off her explosion of color as the trees are turning to their autumn feast of colors. One does not need to travel very far from our area to see the wonderment of the season blazing for us. Then will come the time for homeowners and landscapers will grab rake in hand to gather the different leaves as they fall upon our earth and yards. As a cross country runner in high school and college, I loved running through on the paths that would take me through those wonderful trees; there is a love in creation that I still rejoice and revel in, even though my running days are long behind me.
GAYLORD, MI
hiawathaworldonline.com

The power of God’s transforming love

My youth group watched the movie I Can Only Imagine this month. It is the story of Bart Millard and how he came to write the song I Can Only Imagine. He grew up with an abusive father, who physically assaulted him and his mother. His mother eventually fled the abuse leaving Bart behind. Bart joined a church youth group and found comfort in the words of the Bible that God was with him even through his difficult times and that God would never leave him.
RELIGION
swark.today

God give us the faith to obey

How often does God give us the opportunity to be conduits of His power and grace and we refuse citing our empty hearts, tired heads or weak knees? Jesus tells us a story in Luke chapter 11 about a man in just such a predicament. His disciples said to Him, “Lord, teach us to pray.” Jesus prays the most basic prayer, citing things like hunger, forgiveness, temptation and salvation as daily needs. Then He tells them a story. (These are my favorite parts!) He says a man is called upon at a very late hour and expected to meet a need. Apparently this man was the recipient of a gift in years past. Why else would another show up on his doorstep at midnight asking for bread? Apparently he had offered to meet a need, no matter when it was the need presented itself. So the man goes to a friend and asks for bread. Why? Because his own kitchen was empty.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Lancaster Farming

Does God Make Us Holy? Part II

Last week we looked at Scripture from the Old Testament, particularly in Leviticus, to discover what God means when he tells us to be holy. We found it is not anything we can do ourselves; our holiness comes from God. Let's review three of the Scriptures found in Leviticus. The...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

God’s Strongman

Samson said, “Let me die with the Philistines!” Then he pushed with all his might, and down came the temple on the rulers and all the people in it. Thus he killed many more when he died than while he lived.—Judges 16:30 (NIV) Heavenly Father, please show me what I...
RELIGION
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Hope for Living: God’s Spirit helps us see hope, worth

Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom. And all of us, with unveiled faces, seeing the glory of the Lord as though reflected in a mirror, are being transformed into the same image from one degree of glory to another; for this comes from the Lord, the Spirit.
HOPE, IN
guideposts.org

God’s Word Is Full of Treasures

“Have you understood all these things?” They said to him, “Yes.” And he said to them, “Therefore every scribe who has been trained for the kingdom of heaven is like a master of a house, who brings out of his treasure what is new and what is old.” Matthew 13:51–52 (ESV)
RELIGION
restorationnewsmedia.com

He’s also the God of the valley

All it took was one little fall. I was walking around fine, tending to feeding the cat, when I tripped over something on the floor. Now for almost the whole past week I’ve been laid up in bed, trying to keep as much weight as I can off my left leg. My left ankle and my left knee are swollen, and I just hope my left-knee replacement is not too banged up.
RELIGION
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PEARRELL: The Bible is God's truth

Many years ago, a young pastor accepted a position in a small country church in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. An elderly widow was a member of his new congregation and he learned that, since she lived up in the mountains, she was snowed in and unable to attend church for many months each year.
RELIGION
wdnonline.com

Morrision: God’s joyful leadership

As I drove to the monthly drill of the U.S. Army reserve in Albuquerque, New Mexico, I never dreamed that this would be a special weekend — one which would change the course of my life. It was 1960 and I had just completed my first year of teaching at...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy