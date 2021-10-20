CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What could a potential Deshaun Watson trade to Miami look like?

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Dolphins could be on the brink of a trade that would bring Deshaun Watson to Miami from the Texans.

If the trade were to be completed, and Watson is allowed to play, this is the type of move that could save the jobs of both Brian Flores and Chris Grier. There will be fans who are against the move for off-field reasons, and that’s certainly their right, but Watson’s on-field ability is astounding.

In his three-and-a-half seasons as a full-time starter, Watson has thrown for 14,539 yards, 104 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions with a 104.5 passer rating. Those numbers are impressive, and it’s even more impressive when considering his best season (2020) was the year he didn’t have his best target in DeAndre Hopkins.

So, if the Dolphins were interested in making this move, what would it take?

Well, we know that general manager Nick Caserio has asked for a plethora of draft picks and potentially players as well.

The Dolphins currently have the 49ers’ first-round pick in the 2022 draft while their own pick belongs to the Eagles. They are also currently slated to have two picks in the first round of the 2023 draft, with San Francisco’s belonging to them again.

It’s likely that the Texans will ask for all three of these first-round picks as well as two second-rounders. This would probably be the biggest haul since Herschel Walker was traded from the Vikings to the Cowboys in 1989.

With all of the legal matters on the table for Watson, it would make sense that the picks would be conditional. It might be that some (or all) of the picks are lowered or not sent at all if he’s not allowed to play.

There’s also the question of whether or not the Texans are interested in Tua Tagovailoa. He’s 23 years old and has played in just 13 games in his young career.

Houston has been starting third-round pick Davis Mills this year with Tyrod Taylor having been injured in Week 2, and he hasn’t looked great. The Texans are 0-4 with Mills under center, as he has thrown five touchdowns and seven interceptions in his opportunities.

If Tagovailoa is someone who interests Caserio and the rest of the front office, that could knock a pick off of the equation.

Hypothetical trade offer:

  • HOU receives: three first-round picks and two second-round picks
  • MIA receives: Watson

With Tagovailoa looking ok but not great, the Texans might think they have a better chance of finding their next quarterback with these picks.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

