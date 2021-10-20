Raiders place DB Roderic Teamer on injured reserve

Already thinning at defensive back, the Raiders lost another one today.

They have placed DB Roderic Teamer on injured reserve. The second-year pro was signed this offseason and earned a spot on the roster ahead of veteran safety Karl Joseph.

Teamer has played well in limited snaps and has even played both safety and cornerback due to the injuries to Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette.

It was Teamer’s injury that prompted the team to add veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant.

All IR designations are short-term during the season, even if they could be out longer than the three-week minimum. Head coach Rich Bisaccia said Wednesday he doesn’t expect Teamer’s injury to keep him out longer than three weeks.

The Raiders backup safeties will be rookie Tyree Gillespie and Dallin Leavitt. While Brandon Facyson figures to start at cornerback across from Casey Hayward with Nate Hobbs at nickel. Keisean Nixon and Amik Robertson would be the reserve cornerbacks along with Trufant when he’s up to speed.