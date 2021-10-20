CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

What Does Joe Manchin Do Now?

By Russell Berman
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17EtHg_0cXVlTnx00
Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg / Getty

The Democratic Party’s push to protect future American elections from GOP suppression and subversion is once again largely in the hands of the moderate senator from West Virginia. For the second time this year, Republicans today unanimously blocked voting-rights legislation from coming up for debate in the Senate. Democrats have the ability to pass the legislation on their own, but only if Manchin—among others—will allow them to do so.

In the imagination of voting-rights advocates, today’s Senate vote should have occurred with thousands of demonstrators marching outside the Capitol, pressuring Republicans to step up and help preserve American democracy. President Joe Biden would be meeting with Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema in the Oval Office, verbally if not physically twisting their arms to persuade them to back a carve-out to the Senate’s filibuster to circumvent GOP obstruction. “The vote on whether we will have a republic is at 2:15 today,” tweeted Walter Shaub, a former director of the Office of Government Ethics.

In reality, the vote was almost an afterthought, one more preordained failure in a legislative chamber that excels at doing nothing. A few minutes earlier, senators confirmed an assistant secretary of education; when the vote was over, they went back to making speeches. Biden and congressional Democrats have been working Manchin hard, but the lobbying blitz is aimed most urgently at securing his vote for the president’s economic agenda, not voting rights. The president, for his part, decamped to his native Scranton, Pennsylvania, to sell his Build Back Better plan. He promoted the trip this morning with an aw-shucks tweet accompanied by a photo of his younger self in a baseball uniform, telegraphing anything except the potential demise of democracy.

The truth is that the White House already has Manchin’s support for voting rights. That’s the big difference—really the only difference—between the action the Senate failed to take today and the action the Senate failed to take in June, when Republicans blocked the Democrats’ initial voting-rights proposal from coming up for debate. Manchin stuck with his party for that vote, but he warned that he would not support final passage of the bill, then known as the For the People Act, without major changes. So the Democrats agreed to major changes. In negotiations over the summer, they revised and pared down the measure to win Manchin’s backing. Gone are many of the original bill’s campaign-finance provisions, along with a requirement that states establish nonpartisan redistricting commissions. The new proposal, now called the Freedom to Vote Act, retains standards to combat new GOP state laws that restrict access to the ballot, and it includes new elements aimed at preventing Republican attempts to subvert elections after the polls close. This year alone, more than a dozen red states have passed laws that make voting harder.

Not only does Manchin support the Freedom to Vote Act—he’s a co-sponsor of the bill. But Democrats need more than his vote, or even his pride of authorship, to enact it into law. Manchin gives them 50 votes, but to win passage in the Senate, Democrats either need 10 Republicans to defeat a filibuster or need Manchin (and Sinema, and every other member of their party) to back a change in the rules to allow the voting-rights bill to advance with a simple majority. And that’s where the proud traditionalist from West Virginia has drawn the line. After toying earlier this year with possible changes that would weaken the filibuster, Manchin has redoubled his defense of the procedural tool as a protection of minority rights and an incentive for bipartisan consensus. (The filibuster’s critics say it has the opposite effects.)

Manchin told Democrats over the summer that he wanted time to reach out to Republicans to see if he could build support for the revised bill. Democrats agreed, but they really had no other choice. Getting Manchin to either win over Republicans or consent to ditching the filibuster is the party’s only hope of enacting legislation that its members say is vital to protect democracy. Democrats need other members of their party, most notably Sinema, on board as well, but without Manchin’s support the idea is dead. Democrats have virtually no leverage over Manchin, a red-state Democrat who wins election solely by persuading conservative voters to trust him. At any moment, he could throw the Senate back into GOP control by switching parties or vowing to back Mitch McConnell as majority leader. As if to remind Democrats of that uncomfortable fact, David Corn of Mother Jones reported barely an hour before today’s vote that Manchin has told associates that if Democrats don’t agree to his demands to cut the size of Biden’s budget bill, he will bolt the party and become an independent. The story did not mention the filibuster or voting rights specifically, but the message from Manchin or his allies is the same: Don’t push too hard.

What today’s vote made clear is that Manchin has persuaded exactly zero Republicans to back a bill that is now partially his own. Even Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, the lone GOP senator open to a fresh update of the 1964 Voting Rights Act, was against debating the Freedom to Vote Act. What Democrats have to hope is that this failure will serve as a key lesson in the education of Joe Manchin, that he will now have seen for himself that there is no path for voting-rights legislation as long as the filibuster remains intact. But just as likely is that today’s vote will go down much less memorably, as one more step in the slow death of the Democrats’ yearlong push to protect the next national elections.

After Vice President Kamala Harris gaveled the vote closed, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared that his party’s fight was “far from over.” He said the Senate would soon call up a new voting-rights act named for the late Representative John Lewis—a bill that is likely to meet the same fate as the Freedom to Vote Act. Schumer invoked Senate history and the Civil War amendments that ended slavery to show how important he believed the cause to be. But he had no more news to announce, no next steps that would break the impasse on voting rights. The voluble Manchin had nothing to say, and when Schumer finished his brief speech, the Senate moved on to something else.

Comments / 129

KRFWV
6d ago

Be a man. Remember who you represent. Be strong. Uphold the filibuster, oppose Fed control of voting. THAT'S WHAT WE WANT. We also oppose the monster spending bill for social re-engineering.

Reply
24
Barbara Green
6d ago

What is this constant lie about Republicans new GOP laws that restrict access? ID. The simplest thing for everyone, except 1.7 million illegal immigrants- Democrats putting the fix in

Reply(8)
14
YosemiteSam
6d ago

The Democrats have forgotten that their twisting of the Senate rules has always backfired in the past. If they establish a standard that it is acceptable to override the filibuster, then the Republicans will use the same tactic when they are back in control. Be careful what you ask for!

Reply
16
Related
The Atlantic

Democrats Stare Into the Abyss

Since mid-summer, Democrats have been trapped in a downward spiral of declining approval ratings for President Joe Biden, rising public anxiety about the country’s direction, and widening internal divisions over the party’s legislative agenda. The next few weeks will likely determine whether they have bottomed out and can begin to regain momentum before next year’s midterm elections.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Biden Cannot Declare Victory on Climate Without One of These Policies

In the past few years, a historic shift has occurred in American public opinion: For the first time ever, and across a variety of polling outlets, a majority of Americans say that they want to see the government take serious action on climate change. This shift has accompanied an eruption of climate-related disasters. Wildfires now paralyze the West Coast. Heat waves have killed elderly people in their homes. And record-breaking floods have destroyed farms, shut down cities, and drowned children in basements.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Is Biden Doing Enough to Protect Democracy?

As a reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer in the early 2000s, I once received a call from a couple of Republican campaign operatives who said they had something to show me. We met at their office in Washington, D.C., a few days later. They presented printouts of recent election records and pointed to a few cases of what they suspected were people voting illegally. One after another, their examples of voter fraud turned out to be nothing. They had flagged, for instance, a voter named John Smith who might have cast ballots on the same day in two different precincts—discounting the possibility that more than one person named John Smith might be living in the region. Their motivation was obvious enough: They were attempting to plant stories that would delegitimize elections that the GOP risked losing. It didn’t work.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Kyrsten Sinema apologises to GOP colleague as Arizona woman attempts to ask her questions at airport

Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema apologised to her GOP colleague, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, as one of her constituents attempted to ask her questions at an airport. It was the second time that Ms Sinema has been confronted at an airport this month. “I’m from Tucson, Arizona, and I’m wondering, I know you’ve met with dozens of lobbyists—” the woman said during the interaction that was captured on video before being cut off by Ms Sinema. “Please don’t touch me,” the senator told the woman. “I did not touch you,” she responded, adding: “I know you’re meeting with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Washington Post

Manchin’s machinations reach a crescendo as he distances himself from his party while cutting deals on its agenda — all in public view

Sen. Joe Manchin III started his Tuesday in a downtown hotel ballroom, trading stories with one of Washington’s richest men in front of a crowd of hundreds of business leaders, journalists and fellow politicians all scrutinizing his every utterance for fresh clues about the fate of the pending trillion-dollar legislation pushed by President Biden.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#State Senate#The Democratic Party#American#Gop#The White House
TIME

Democrats' True Deadline Is Sooner Than You Think

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. If the stakes weren’t so high, the incessant obstruction of the Democrats’ agenda at the whims of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema could almost be comedy. Every time Democrats think they’re getting somewhere, one of the two quirky Senators pulls a fresh objection out of their hat, sending party leaders, including the President of the United States, scrambling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Week

Joe Manchin is exactly where he belongs

If you take the press clippings at face value, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is having an identity crisis. "Do you think by having a D or an I or an R is going to change who I am? I don't think the Rs would be any more happier with me than Ds are right now," he said at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. "That's about as blunt as I can put it. So I don't know where in the hell I belong."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

57K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy