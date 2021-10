CAMANCHE — Camanche City Engineer Dan Solchenberger anticipates construction of a roundabout at Seventh Avenue and U.S. 67 in Camanche will take four to six months. Preliminary plans have been submitted to the Iowa Department of Transportation for the project, Solchenberger said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. It was sent for an independent review of the roundabout’s layout and there were a few tweaks that needed to be made, he said.

CAMANCHE, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO