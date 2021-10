Join Rice Lake Public Library staff and patrons on Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. at Mommsen’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard for a spooky-themed storytime and pumpkin painting party. Storytime will take place in the outside pavilion, so dress warm. If the weather is bad, the group will head inside to the second story of the barn. Pumpkins and all painting supplies will be provided, as well as a small snack. Come ready to get in the fall spirit. Questions about the program? Call 715-234-4861 or email claireparrish@ricelakegov.org.

RICE LAKE, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO