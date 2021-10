Oct. 4 was the first day of section play-offs. The STMA girls tennis team received the eighth seed. The team had a bye on Oct. 4 and played the #9 seed Anoka on Oct. 5. Both teams were very even and STMA knew that it would be a very close match. STMA ended up with a 4-3 win. Number 4 singles player senior Sydney Rogers wrapped up her match to record our first team point.

ANOKA, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO