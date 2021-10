England need four points from their final two games to guarantee their place at the 2022 World Cup.The 1-1 draw with Hungary has taken Gareth Southgate's side to within one game of reaching finals in Qatar, though their qualifying campaign is likely to go down to the wire.England will secure their place at next year's tournament if they beat Albania at Wembley next month and Poland drop points.A draw will also be enough to progress if Poland lose, with Southgate’s side currently three points clear at the top of Group I.However, given that Poland travel to 156th-ranked Andorra, any result...

